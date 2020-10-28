Is ‘Big Brother’s’ Nicole Franzel Married? Who Is Her Fiance?

Ahead of the Big Brother 22 finale, which will see Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, and Enzo Palumbo face off for the $500,000 prize, here’s what you need to know about Franzel’s fiance, Victor Arroyo, and when their wedding is.

Nicole and Victory Met on Big Brother

Victor Arroyo and Nicole Franzel were both contestants on Big Brother 18, which was Franzel’s second time playing and the season that she won. But she and Arroyo weren’t really a showmance in the house. In fact, when Arroyo was evicted in week 10, Franzel won the Power of Veto and did not use it on him, then cast one of the two votes to evict him from the house. And during the finale, Arroyo voted for Franzel’s co-finalist, Paul Abrahamian, to win the money.

So, how did they get together?

It was still because of Big Brother, but it was because they hung out together at the premiere of season 19 in New York, they told Entertainment Tonight in September 2017.

“Everything came together for the premiere of Big Brother 19, where we were in New York and we just clicked,” Arroyo said. “From then on, it was, I guess it was a love story, and now she’s my girlfriend.”

Their fellow season 18 houseguest James Huling told Entertainment Tonight he thinks they’re great together.

“When they were in the house on season 18, they had a very good relationship. I felt like he always had a little crush on her. I’m really happy that they’re together, ‘cause they really did stick side-by-side in the house all throughout the game … I told Victor and Nicole, I said, I wish you all the best. Y’all are, like, the cutest couple ever,” said Huling.

The two became engaged during Big Brother 20. Arroyo proposed during an episode where they then celebrated their engagement with the final seven houseguests and other Big Brother alums, including Paul Abrahamian, Daniele Donato, Britney Haynes, Derrick Levasseur, and Josh Martinez.

For a while, the two were doing the long-distance thing because Arroyo was in New Orleans and Franzel was in Michigan, but now they live together in Michigan and Arroyo recently became an officer with the Michigan State Police.

“My dad was in the Navy for 20 years, my sister is in the Navy and mom my was a police officer in Louisiana. When I moved up here to Michigan, I was in a stable enough place to pursue that career. I looked up the best agency in Michigan and it was the MSP, so I went for it,” Arroyo told the Huron Daily Tribune in early 2020.

The two also competed on season 31 of The Amazing Race, coming in fourth place, and they co-host a podcast about life, reality TV, and their relationship called “Coco Caliente.”

Franzel and Arroyo Are Getting Married in December

Just received my invite. 3k for hotel so Nicole’s reception and hotel stay can basically be comped. Glad I don’t have to go. I hate cheap ass weddings where the go to song is Cotton Eyed Joe. pic.twitter.com/z45MCG07sT — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) August 31, 2020

Franzel and Arroyo’s wedding has been a hot topic in the Big Brother 22 house because several Big Brother alums are invited — and Janelle Pierzina famously got dis-invited during this year’s all-stars season.

The wedding is scheduled for this December in the Caribbean. Pierzina posted a shot of the invitation to Twitter after her eviction from the house, writing, “Just received my invite. 3k for hotel so Nicole’s reception and hotel stay can basically be comped. Glad I don’t have to go. I hate cheap *ss weddings where the go to song is Cotton Eyed Joe.”

In the comments, Pierzina clarified that the $3000 is for a three-night stay at the resort and airfare is extra. Franzel has also said on the live feeds that the wedding is going to be sponsored, so it’s basically free.

The final Big Brother 22 episode of the season airs Wednesday, October 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Contestants Who Have Died