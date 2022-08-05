Exclusive: Nicole Layog Says Taylor Hale Played a Better Game Than Her

On last night’s episode of “Big Brother,” houseguest Nicole Layog was sent packing with a 9 to 1 vote.

The Private Chef’s game began to crumble after her number one ally, Daniel Durston, decided to use the Veto on Alyssa Snider and Indy Santos.

Daniel hoped the current Head of Household, Monte, would name Nicole and her festie bestie, Taylor Hale, as the replacement nominees, and the house would vote out Taylor. But on Thursday night, the vote did not go how Daniel expected, and Nicole was evicted almost unanimously.

Heavy had the chance to catch up with Nicole and chat about her eviction.

Nicole on Realizing She Didn’t Have the Votes

At the beginning of the week, Nicole felt confident she had the votes to stay, but as the week progressed, Nicole saw her numbers dwindling and started to realize her game was in trouble.

Nicole walked us through her thought process throughout the week, stating she went through periods of feeling safe and feeling unsafe.

“It went back and forth,” she said. “I was like, ‘ooh yes,’ and then I was like, ‘ooh no,’…and then, ‘really no,’ and then ‘ooh maybe.’”

“People were trying to make me feel better,” she continued. “I can understand why. It’s the whole point of what “Big Brother” is.”

Nicole on Taylor’s Eviction Speech

Nicole and Taylor may have been Festie Besties, but the two did not always see eye to eye. In fact, the two butted heads quite a bit. During a conversation with Daniel, Nicole said Taylor wasn’t a good person and on a separate occasion, she referred to her as a “bully.”

Nicole’s opinion of Taylor seems to have shifted since her elimination. In our interview, Nicole praised Taylor’s gameplay and told us she looks forward to developing a friendship with her outside the house.

“My relationship with Taylor now is I can’t wait for her to get out of the “Big Brother” house so that we can work on a friendship and work on mending a lot of what was broken in the house,” she said.

Nicole also shared her thoughts on Taylor’s iconic eviction night speech.

Last night, Taylor delivered a shady speech that elicited a few surprised faces from her fellow houseguests.

“Nicole, to quote a “Big Brother” superfan, Rihanna, you look so dumb right now,” she said. “Choosing me as your Festie Bestie, you thought, was your security blanket. And here we are, both of us sitting on the chopping block because of your closest ally in the house who thought you’d be safe.”

Nicole told us she loved Taylor’s speech, calling it “epic.”

“I think her speech was savage, and amazing, and epic,” she said. “I hope that it goes down in history and I’m proud that it was for me. She’s [going to] do well in this game. She’s aligned herself properly, and she played a better “Big Brother” game than I did, so kudos to her.”

Nicole Shares Her Thoughts on the Taylor Drama

Nicole and several other houseguests have received backlash on social media for their treatment of Taylor.

Some “Big Brother” alums have spoken out in defense of Taylor, calling Nicole and Daniel bullies.

Nicole shared her thoughts on the Taylor situation, telling us she thinks the houseguests were intimidated by the Michigan beauty queen.

“A lot of what was going on, I was hearing secondhand,” she said. “I never witnessed her doing those things. She never treated me in any way.”

“I think that they were intimidated by her to be quite honest,” she continued. “Again, the things that were being told to me were all secondhand, and when it comes down to it, she has a strong personality. She definitely captures a room when she walks in. She has a command presence about her and from someone who [has] worked in law enforcement that’s super important, but sometimes people take that as intimidating and they don’t know how to react to it.”

Nicole’s Thoughts on the Leftovers

In Nicole’s live exit interview, Julie Chen told her about the Leftovers alliance. A seven-person alliance consisting of Monte, Taylor, Michael, Brittany, Joseph, Turner, and Kyle. The secret alliance worked together to get Nicole out of the house.

In our interview, Nicole shared her thoughts on the Leftovers alliance, telling us she thinks they will be successful as long as “Kyle does not let his showmance get in the way.”

Who Does Nicole Think Is Playing the Best Game?

Nicole also revealed who she is rooting for, telling us she is placing her bets on Michael Bruner.

“I’m team Michael all the way,” she said. “I want him to win. I want him to go all the way.”

She continued, “I know that I expressed very early on that I wanted a woman to win this game…[If] that can happen, I’m all for it as well, but right now, my main person who I want and who I’m cheering on is Michael.”

