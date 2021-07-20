‘Big Brother’ Fans Freak Out Over Nolan Twins OnlyFans ‘Twincest’

Identical twin sisters Liz and Julia Nolan of “Big Brother 17” have created quite a stir in the online “Big Brother” community with their recent sexually explicit OnlyFans photos and videos. Here’s what you need to know about it and what the fans are saying.

The Nolan Twins’ OnlyFans Page Is Raising Eyebrows

OnlyFans is a website where people can post adult content of themselves and their fans subscribe — either paying a la carte or subscription tiers or just a flat rate each month for access to the creator’s content — and the creators keep 80 percent of the money they make.

A lot of reality stars have OnlyFans pages, including “Big Brother” stars Zach Rance, Christine Varner, Elena Davies, Angela Rockstar, Jozea Flores, and Jojo Spatafore. Popular “Survivor” player Ozzy Lusth is also on OnlyFans. In fact, Davies recently gave an interview with the Dallas Observer where she talked about receiving death threats because of her OnlyFans page.

But the ones making headlines recently are Liz and Julia Nolan from “Big Brother 17,” in which Liz finished runner-up to winner Steve Moses and Julia took sixth place. The Nolan twins have an OnlyFans page where they recently posted sexually explicit content of the two of them together. We are not going to be linking to the content, but you can find it on Twitter — and their Instagram is full of suggestive photos.

On OnlyFans, the twins describe their content as follows, “We’re here to spice things up…double the trouble but double the fun!”

In a recent IGTV segment, the twins told their fans that they are working on moving from Los Angeles to Florida in the fall, but before they leave the area, they want to do photoshoots in Las Vegas, at Joshua Tree National Park, and any other suggestions their fans have for them.

Fans Are Freaking Out About It and the Tweets Are Hilarious

not the tl talking abt twincest with the Nolan twins pic.twitter.com/IjQtQzeBGB — alex (@okayimdonebye) July 20, 2021

The photos and videos began spreading like wildfire through the “Big Brother” community on July 19 and the Twitter timelines have been absolutely hilarious. Several fans say they want no part of the “twincest” and it just snowballs from there.

I CAN’T BELIEVE I JUST SAW THE NOLAN TWINS- pic.twitter.com/9FrFVAtK5M — riri ☆ (@tbhrealityy) July 20, 2021

Just saw the Nolan twins vid on my tl… #BB23 pic.twitter.com/fO6X7Chb2E — Cloe (@BBidol_3) July 20, 2021

One fan wrote, “WHO PUT THE NOLAN TWINS VIDEO IN THE BB23 TAG AND MADE ME SEE THAT WITH MY OWN EYES,” and another added, “I vote to evict the Nolan twins.”

I vote to evict the Nolan twins #bb23 — katie (@pepperonithedo1) July 20, 2021

Our personal favorites are the fan who wrote, “I didn’t have the Nolan twins engaging in incest on my bingo card,” and another who wrote, “I would like to time travel about 15 minutes into the past to the time before I knew there was Nolan Twins porn,” mostly because they both included excellent “Schitt’s Creek” GIFs on their posts.

I didn't have the Nolan Twins engaging in incest on my bingo card. pic.twitter.com/26KBqw1UuK — Michelle (@BBnTagGames) July 19, 2021

I would like to time travel about 15 minutes into the past to the time before I knew there was Nolan Twins porn. pic.twitter.com/57rBELxIZY — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) July 20, 2021

Several fans are now worried about scrolling through “Big Brother” hashtags for fear of what they might find, with one writing, “I am cautiously scrolling through my tl because I am terrified that I will see the Nolan twins video.”

i am cautiously scrolling through my tl because i am terrified that i will see the nolan twins video #bb23 — hey baddiez #bb23 (@iconzonly_) July 20, 2021

One fan joked, “I really thought the Calafiore brothers would be doing inc*st porn on OF before I thought the Nolan twins would.”

I really thought the Calafiore brothers would be doing inc*st porn on OF before I thought the Nolan twins would 🤢🤢🤢 — emily ✨ #BB23 (@vetoidol) July 20, 2021

Just another crazy day in the world of being a “Big Brother” fan.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

