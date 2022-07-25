Big Brother 24: Paloma Aguilar Speaks Out

On the Thursday, July 14 episode of “Big Brother,” host Julie Chen shocked fans when she announced houseguest Paloma Aguilar had left the game.

The reason for Paloma’s departure was left somewhat unclear. But the episode did feature several clips of Paloma talking about how exhausted she was and other houseguests showing concern for the 22-year-old’s mental state.

Paloma’s exit left many houseguests stunned. In the episode, some houseguests got teary-eyed after hearing the news, and others spoke about the importance of prioritizing mental health.

The California native spoke out about her exit from the “Big Brother” house and her drama with fellow houseguest Taylor Hale in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

Paloma Aguilar Talks Mental Health & Taylor Hale

In her interview with Us Weekly, Paloma spoke about her decision to leave the “Big Brother” house prematurely.

“No 750,000 dollars was worth the cost of my mental health,” she told the outlet on July 22.

The interior designer also discussed the controversy surrounding her behavior towards Taylor Hale.

Paloma caught some heat on Twitter during the first week of live feeds due to her treatment of houseguest Taylor Hale.

According to Us Weekly, Paloma was seen calling Taylor a lying b**** on the live feeds and telling her co-stars Taylor lacked self-awareness.

Paloma’s treatment of Taylor made national headlines and several “Big Brother” alums spoke out about how Taylor was being treated in the house, accusing Paloma and other houseguests of being bullies.

Paloma addressed the controversy in her interview with Us Weekly, telling the outlet that she and Taylor are actually friends.

“It’s crazy how people jump to conclusions with the whole racist bit — Taylor and I are actually good friends so please keep hyping her up! She’s a QUEEN,” she told the publication.

The 22-year-old said that viewers did not get a full picture of what was going on in the house.

“Remember that reality tv isn’t always real,” she said. “I’m always rooting for boss babes, never going to try and tear a strong woman down and I was extremely straight up with her the first days when we didn’t mesh.”

‘Big Brother 23’ Contestants Speak Out

Since Taylor is currently in the “Big Brother” house and likely unaware of the conversations happening behind her back, “Big Brother 23” contestants have taken it upon themselves to defend the beauty queen.

Season 23 houseguest Hannah Chaddha defended Taylor in a July 10 tweet.

i truthfully do not understand why everybody, their mom, their dad, their neighbor, their plant & their lint has taylor’s name in their mouth like it’s their full-time job it’s giving fan behavior & it’s unsettling #BB24 — Hannah Chaddha (@hannah_chaddha) July 10, 2022

“I truthfully do not understand why everybody, their mom, their dad, their neighbor, their plant & their lint has [Taylor’s] name in their mouth like it’s their full-time job it’s giving fan behavior & it’s unsettling,” she wrote.

Hannah’s co-star Azah Awasum also spoke out, tweeting an important message about colorism in the “Big Brother” house.

I made a cognizant effort to “dial back” in the house for these exact reasons.Dark skinned women always have this in the back of our heads. CBS teaches about racial microagressions but a section on colorism would be beneficial.Taylor’s light will shine outside this house. #bb24 — Azäh Awasum 🇨🇲|🇺🇸 (@azah_awasum) July 10, 2022

“I made a cognizant effort to “dial back” in the house for these exact reasons,” she wrote in a July 10 tweet. “Dark skinned women always have this in the back of our heads. CBS teaches about racial microagressions but a section on colorism would be beneficial.Taylor’s light will shine outside this house. #bb24”

“Big Brother 24” airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

