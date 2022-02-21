Celebrity Big Brother: Who Won the Power of Veto Spoilers

In the Sunday, February 20 episode of “Celebrity Big Brother,” current Head of Household Todrick Hall nominated Lamar Odom and Todd Bridges for eviction.

Todrick formed a final four deal with Todd, Lamar, and Miesha Tate weeks ago, but since only five houseguests remain, it was a given that Todrick would nominate one of his allies.

Viewers were surprised Cynthia Bailey was not nominated. She is currently the only houseguest Todrick does not have a formal deal with, so Todrick must have something up his sleeve.

Despite being in a final four, both Todd and Lamar have discussed targeting Todrick and Miesha.

Earlier this week, before the Head of Household competition, Todd told Lamar, “If I win HoH, [Todrick] is going up on the block. He gone. I gotta put both of them up so we can get one of them.”

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Who Won the Power of Veto?

According to Big Brother Network, Todd won the Power of Veto. Todd winning the competition means he will take himself off the block, and Todrick will be forced to name a replacement nominee.

Cynthia will most likely be the replacement nominee. The only other option is Miesha, who Todrick has been in a final two deal with since the start of the competition.

Todrick could devise a plan to backdoor Miesha at the Veto ceremony, but there hasn’t been any mention of a backdoor plan on the feeds. It would be a solid game move given that the competition is winding down and Miesha is a fierce competitor. She has already won two HoH competitions and has a Veto win under her belt. The former UFC champion has quite an impressive resume that will be hard to beat on finale night.

Todrick & Miesha Talk About Jury Votes

Todrick and Miesha are already planning for finale night. In a conversation captured on the live feeds, the two were seen tallying jury votes trying to decipher where the cast’s votes will lie.

“I don’t feel super confident saying this, but I think it would be 5-4 for me to win,” Miesha said.

“Lamar, Todd, Chris Kirkpatrick… Miesha- Shanna. I wasn’t counting Teddi. I was counting Chris Kattan,” Todrick replied.

“I think he [Carson] will respect the game potentially that you played more than I played,” Todrick told Miesha. “Maybe I would get Cynthia and Carson’s vote. Who else? Mirai?”

“Yeah, and I thought you would get Teddi’s vote,” Miesha replied.

Todrick continued to speculate on the cast’s voting decisions telling Miesha, “Lamar and Todd are going to vote for you if it’s me and you in the final two. I think you are going to get Teddi’s vote, Chris Kirkpatrick’s vote, Shanna’s vote over me.”

How to Vote for America’s Favorite Player

Show your support for your favorite celebrity houseguest by voting for them to win America’s Favorite Player. To vote, text the first name of your favorite houseguest to “21523.” You can vote once per day.

Julie will announce American’s Favorite Player during the February 23 finale.

READ NEXT:Cody Calafiore Speaks Out on Todrick Hall’s ‘Distasteful’ Comments

Season 24 of “Big Brother” will air in the summer of 2022.