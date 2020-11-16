Big Brother’s Rachel Reilly, Brendon Villegas Reveal Baby Boy’s Name

One of the sweetest Big Brother showmances has stood the test of time and now has two children. Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas just welcomed baby No. 2 last week when Reilly gave birth to their son. Find out his adorable name and see the first photo.

Rachel and Brendon Named Their Son Adler

The Villegas family revealed to US Weekly that they named their baby Adler Mateo Villegas. He joins big sister Adora, who is 4. In an Instagram post, Reilly said they “couldn’t be more excited.”

“Welcome little baby boy Adler!!!! Our family of 3 has become a happy family of 4!!!!! We couldn’t be more excited, this guy has filled our hearts and home with so much joy. Thankful for my hubby @brendonvbb12 who is the best partner and such a strong rock in our family!!! Thankful for my daughter @adoravillegas who is mommy’s helper and best friend,” wrote Reilly.

Fellow Big Brother alums were quick to offer words of congratulations. New mom herself Jessica Nickson wrote, “Love you guys so much! Glad everyone is healthy,” and Natalie Negrotti added, “My faves ur family is amazing and smart and loving.”

Britney Haynes, Rachel Swindler, Jesse Godderz, Analyse Talavera, Meg Maley and Survivor alums Abi-Maria Gomes and Eliza Orlins also left comments of congratulations.

Reilly Also Said Her Labor Was Pretty Scary This Time

No pic of the baby just yet, but he is a big boy! So much love and respect for Rachel. How she did it I will never know. pic.twitter.com/wKMG6rOVeo — 🅳🆁 🄱. 🅅🄸🄻🄻🅴🅶🅰🆂 (@brendonvbb12) November 12, 2020

While her delivery with baby Adora went fairly smoothly, Reilly said this second one lasted longer than the first and was “hard and scary.”

“At one point I was on oxygen and it lasted longer than my birth with Adora. Almost 15 hours he did not want to come out of the womb. Brendon was really supportive and my rock the whole time. He encouraged my breathing and my labor positions and helped me when I didn’t think I could keep going. He was an amazing partner and has been so helpful,” said Reilly.

She also said big sister Adora is “so helpful” and “very protective” of her new sibling and that “little Adler is such an amazing addition to our family. We can’t wait to get to know what his personality is going to be like. Our hearts couldn’t be more overjoyed and full.”

According to Villegas Twitter account, Reilly went into labor late at night on November 10 and then 17 hours later, he announced that mom and the new baby were doing well, writing, “Thank you for all the well wishes for Rachel and the baby. Rachel and our baby boy are both healthy and doing well. They are recovering at UCLA. I am sure it will not be too long until Rachel shares some pics, but I will leave that up to our momma warrior. No name as of yet.”

The new Villegas addition comes on the heels of Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf welcoming their second daughter, and Big Brother 15 alum Amanda Zuckerman just announced that she’s pregnant with her second child, a baby boy to join his big sister Madison. The Big Brother is growing by leaps and bounds!

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

