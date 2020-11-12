‘Big Brother’ Alums Welcome Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas. On Wednesday, November 11, they welcomed baby No. 2. This comes on the heels of Big Brother alums Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf welcoming their second baby just a few weeks ago. Here’s what we know about the latest edition to the Big Brother family.

Rachel Was Admitted to the Hospital at Midnight

Thank you for all the well wishes for Rachel and the baby. Rachel and our baby boy are both healthy and doing well. They are recovering at UCLA. I am sure it will not be too long until Rachel shares some pics, but I will leave that up to our momma warrior. No name as of yet. 😬 — 🅳🆁 🄱. 🅅🄸🄻🄻🅴🅶🅰🆂 (@brendonvbb12) November 12, 2020

It sounds like Reilly went into labor pretty late at night, as Villegas tweeted just after midnight on November 11, “Send Rachel lots of good vibes. I just admitted her to the hospital. Parking the car. BrenchelBaby#2 on the way!!!!”

Seventeen hours later, Villegas told everyone they had welcomed their son, writing, “Thank you for all the well wishes for Rachel and the baby. Rachel and our baby boy are both healthy and doing well. They are recovering at UCLA. I am sure it will not be too long until Rachel shares some pics, but I will leave that up to our momma warrior. No name as of yet.”

The two met on Big Brother 12 in 2010 and returned to play Big Brother 13 together the following year. Reilly placed ninth on her first season of the show and then won season 13. She and Villegas also competed on two seasons of The Amazing Race in 2012 and 2014, placing in third both times. Amidst all that, they tied the knot in September 2012.

They announced they were pregnant with their first child in September 2015 and in April 2016 they welcomed baby Adora, and now their 4-year-old is a big sister to her new baby brother.

Earlier in her pregnancy, Reilly made an Instagram post about her special relationship with her daughter, writing, “This is a #motherhoodjourney … loving this beautiful photo! pregnancy & #momlife sharing our lives together being best friends! I am truly so grateful for this human @adoravillegas she’s so kind and loving and such a beautiful soul! I love getting to know her personality as it shapes and learning to be a better mother bc of her! I am so thankful for the lessons she’s teaching me and the friend by my side! Watching your daughter grow is such a special gift from God.”

She also revealed to her followers that her second pregnancy has been harder than her first, writing, “Throughout this pregnancy, I’ve been having major mom guilt for not doing the stuff I used to do with Adora – is this normal? This pregnancy has been so different to my first. I’ve been way sicker and I haven’t had the time or opportunity to get out as much. The craziness has made me worry how Adora will feel once the baby comes. I’ve found it so hard to give my full attention to my little one.”

Big Brother and Survivor Stars Are Supporting Their Reality TV Cohorts

SO EXCITED FOR YOU GUYS!! CONGRATS AND SEND LOVE! — Meg Maley (@megmaley) November 12, 2020

After Villegas made the big announcement on Twitter, several Big Brother and Survivor alums were quick to offer words of congratulations.

“SO EXCITED FOR YOU GUYS! CONGRATS AND SEND LOVE!” wrote Meg Maley.

Jesse “Mr. PEC-Tacular” Godderz wrote, “Congratulations! That is so amazing. So happy and stoked for your whole family! Wishing you all the best. Always. #BBFam.”

And Boston Rob Mariano of Survivor fame also chimed in with some congratulations.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Cast Members Who Served in the Military