‘Big Brother’s’ Rachel Reilly Shows Off Post-Baby Body in Inspirational Photo Shoot

Fan-favorite Big Brother showmance Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas have been married since 2012 after meeting on the show in 2010. They welcomed their daughter Adora in 2016 and now less than two weeks ago, they welcomed their son, Adler.

The family recently went on a beach outing together and Reilly posted a bunch of photos to Instagram, celebrating her postpartum body because it’s “real.” It was a very inspirational post.

Reilly Loves Her Body Because It’s Not Perfect

In the post, Reilly wrote, “Why I love my #postpartum body! It’s real!!! It’s not perfect – it’s strong it’s healing – it gave me a new life – I appreciate that I can spend time with my family at the beach loving my @skyeswimwear #bodypositive #postpartumjourney 1.5 weeks #postpartumbody #momlife #momstyle #momsofinstagram also love that I can get out and walk the beach and enjoy fresh air!!! -Be safe wear a mask / social distance.”

In the photos, Reilly sports a bikini and is not afraid to show off her stomach, which is a refreshing change from when a celebrity works out for six weeks to debut a post-baby body that has six-pack abs.

Fellow Big Brother alums Natalie Negrotti, Christie Murphy, Elena Davies, Meg Maley, Janelle Pierzina, Nicole Anthony, Kathryn Dunn, and her sister Elissa Slater were all quick to jump in with supportive comments about how amazing she looks and how beautiful she is.

The Labor Was a Little Scary But Everything Worked Out

In an interview with US Weekly, Reilly revealed that this labor did not go as smoothly as her first one and at times, it was “hard and scary.”

“At one point I was on oxygen and it lasted longer than my birth with Adora. Almost 15 hours he did not want to come out of the womb. Brendon was really supportive and my rock the whole time. He encouraged my breathing and my labor positions and helped me when I didn’t think I could keep going. He was an amazing partner and has been so helpful,” said Reilly.

She also said, “Little Adler is such an amazing addition to our family. We can’t wait to get to know what his personality is going to be like. Our hearts couldn’t be more overjoyed and full.”

And in true Rachel Reilly fashion, she even recorded a fan video for Cameo on her way to the hospital. In the video, Reilly says to her fan Connie, “Hey Connie, I wanted to wish you a very happy birthday today. I apologize that I am in the car. I am actually on the way to probably have a baby.”

From off-screen, you can then hear her husband Brendon Villegas say, “No, no ‘probably’ about it.”

It is super funny — watch it here. She had lots of Big Brother alums praising her dedication, saying that’s why she’s the greatest Big Brother houseguest of all time.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Cast Member Mourns the Loss of His Mom