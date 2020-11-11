Who Would Be On a ‘Big Brother’ Redemption Season?

Fessy Shafaat recently indicated he’d be interested in playing Big Brother again if it was a “redemption season.” Survivor has had a lot of success with seasons where it brought back players who were pretty strong but were ousted fairly early on in their original season, usually due to circumstances beyond their control.
It got us thinking… who would be the top candidates for a redemption season of Big Brother? Here are our top choices — the only thing we’re torn on is if someone should have to have been evicted pre-jury in order to qualify. We don’t think so in every case, but generally, that’s the rule.
Shannon Dragoo, Season 2
Dragoo was evicted in 9th place and was most famous for sort of being part of the Chilltown alliance with Dr. Will Kirby and Mike “Boogie” Malin. She also brushed the toilet with Hardy Ames-Hill’s toothbrush. She probably would not come back on the show, but she’d be a great old-school choice for a redemption season.
Dana Varela, Season 4
This houseguest also went out in 9th place. She was considered for “All-Stars” in 2006 but ultimately was not chosen.
Will Wikle, Season 5
We remember Will being fun, charismatic, and hilarious, so he definitely deserves another chance after going out in ninth place.
Eric ‘Cappy’ Littmann, Season 6
This one might be controversial, but Cappy went out in 12th place and was a fiery houseguest, so he’d make a great potential villain for a redemption season.
Joe Barber II, Season 8
We remember this houseguest being a hoot in the short time he was in the game. He was evicted in 13th place, so we barely even got to see him play.
Parker Somerville, Season 9
This season everyone was forced to play in partners and Parker and Jen DiTurno got targeted early on. Then Jen got to return to the game after someone quit, but Parker was left out in the cold.
Brian Hart and Angie Swindell, Season 10
These two were a really fun alliance in the early weeks of season 10, but they, unfortunately, got targeted and evicted very quickly. We would love to see them back in the house, they were hilarious.
Laura Crosby, Season 11
This girl had the potential to be a fun houseguest — outgoing, vivacious, with the ability to go far in the game, but Ronnie Talbott took her out very early.
Annie Whittington, Season 12
In our pre-show interviews with this cast, we really liked Annie. Unfortunately, she was the “saboteur,” which was a terrible position to be put in at the start of the game. She deserves another chance.
Keith Henderson and Lawon Exum, Season 13
Justice for Keith and Lawon, two great houseguests who were evicted way too early — especially Keith, who went out first after Dick Donato self-evicted.
Jodi Rollins, Season 14
Jodi really got the short end of the stick being evicted after the first HOH competition on day one. That’s a terrible way to start the game. Justice for Jodi!
Nick Uhas, Howard Overby, and Candice Stewart, Season 15
Season 15 was a hot mess and Howard and Candice were subjected to some horribly racist things in the house. Poor Nick was just too big for his britches and played too hard right out of the gate.
Joanna “Joey” Van Pelt, Season 16
We really got a kick out of Joey in her short time in the house, so we’d love to see her get another shot at the game.
Glenn Garcia, Season 18
Glenn seemed really fun and was mostly targeted because he was the “old man” of the house. He definitely deserves some redemption.
Megan Lowder, Season 19
If Lowder wanted to play, she should totally be asked back. She self-evicted after the confrontations in the house caused her to have PTSD issues stemming from a sexual assault during her time serving in the Navy. Obviously, she might want nothing to do with Big Brother, but she’d be a top pick if she thought she wanted to try again.
Swaggy C, Season 20
Sorry, Fessy — you’re great, but you made it to the jury. If anybody from season 20 deserves another shot, it’s Swaggy C.
Kemi Faknula and Isabella Wang, Season 21
In another season with some terribly racist things being thrown around, Kemi and Isabella definitely deserve another shot, especially since they did a lot of fighting with each other in their short time in the house.
Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.
