‘Big Brother’ Contestant Suffers a Heart Attack

Some scary news for the Big Brother family – Big Brother season 10 player Lorenza “Renny” Martyn has suffered a heart attack. Here’s what you need to know.

Martyn Shared the News on Facebook That She is Recovering From a Heart Attack

In a post made this past weekend, Martyn wrote, “A heart attack won’t do me in, baby, I’m just starting to live!!!! Never a dull day in my life!”

In another post, she wrote, “How strong I am after suffering a heart attack? Please say a prayer for me at this time. You know me, I never give up! I will go out dancing!!!!”

It looks as though the incident occurred on February 24, based on Martyn’s Facebook posts. A neighbor commented that they “saw the ambulance and didn’t know what happened” to Martyn. She said she wants to see Martyn “out dancing in the yard” soon.

In the comments, a cousin of Martyn’s wrote, “I’m sick that you are having these problems. Our family genes have really kicked us in the butt on the heart issues,” to which Martyn replied, “It means so much, cousin!” Another family member wrote, “I cannot believe what I’m reading. Our family DNA is certainly kicking butt at this stage of life. So glad you’re still with us, girlie,” so it sounds as though heart trouble might run in their family.

Fellow Big Brother houseguests Monica Bailey, Michelle Costa, and Andy Herren also left words of encouragement or heart/praying emojis on the posts.

Martyn Is a Real Estate Agent And Grandmother of Four

Martyn is a 66-year-old real estate agent with the Latter & Blum Companies a real estate firm in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. She was a houseguest on Big Brother 10 where fans fell in love with her vivacious and gregarious personality. Martyn finished in fifth place.

Her bio on the Latter & Blum website reads, “Being an Entrepreneur for over thirty-five years in Metairie, business is second nature. She loves people, conversing, especially being a storyteller. The authenticity she possesses is natural and valuable. Traveling the world has given her insights for architecture, beauty, homes in general. Every travel experience is a new book. Her love of people is infectious, the authenticity with which she delivers personality with honesty is a natural characteristic. In 1977 she was a New Orleans dancer for the Saints as a “Bonne Amie”. She is an alum of the University of New Orleans.”

She also attended the Vidal Sassoon Academy in London, Jingles International Hair Academy in New York City, and the Paul Mitchell Institute in Costa Mesa, California, later opening her own salon called Hair Design by Renny, which she ran for over 30 years in New Orleans, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Martyn has been married to her husband Patrick for nearly 40 years. They have two children, a daughter named Paris and a son also named Patrick, and four grandchildren: Taryn, Harlow, Stella, and Patrick. Their family had a similar scare with Martyn’s husband back in March 2019. She wrote on Twitter at the time, “I almost lost my husband a few days ago. They had to bring him back twice with the paddles! The doctor told me I saved his life!”

Big Brother U.S. returns in summer 2021 for its 23rd season. Big Brother Canada returns for its ninth season on March 3.

