‘Big Brother’ Cast Member Mourns the Loss of Their Mom

The Big Brother community is rallying around one of its own now that Ronnie Talbott posted on Twitter that his mother has died after a long battle with cancer.

Talbott’s Mom Has Been in Hospice for Years

On November 17, he wrote on Twitter, “My mom is gone. F*ck cancer.”

But this is not the first time he has mentioned her cancer battle. In 2015, Talbott posted a pair of tweets that read, “Please send my mom positive energy/healing thoughts. She is very ill and is on a ventilator. I am extremely close to my mom and am worried. … I really appreciate the positive thoughts. Mom is making slow, but steady, improvement.”

Then in 2019, she was in hospice care. Talbott wrote that the mom scenes in the movie Thor were really hard for him to watch because they made him so emotional, writing, “The mom scenes REALLY make me emotional. My mom is in hospice and it just hits too close to home.”

Then in early 2020, Talbott wrote, “My mom is lying in a hospital dying right now. … She’s been in hospice for years. We knew this was eventually coming.”

But it’s still devastating, even if you’re somewhat prepared for the inevitable, so his Big Brother family has rallied around him.

Big Brother Alumni Are Offering Condolences and Support

Talbott appeared on Big Brother 11 as part of the Brains clique. He was a short-lived but memorable houseguest, finishing in 10th place after being evicted in week four.

After he posted about his mom’s passing, several fellow alumni offered their condolences for his loss.

“Sending you love. You’re in my thoughts and I’m here for you,” wrote Big Brother 15’s Spencer Clawson.

“Sending SO much love your way now and always, Ronnie,” wrote Big Brother 21 and 22 alum Nicole Anthony.

“She’s not gone brother. She’s right beside you. She’s inside you. I’m not religious. Not trying to be cheesy. But your a reflecting of the best things about your life and family. Your mom I haven’t met her. Sh*t I don’t know your life. But I bet she’s a big part is you. More now,” wrote Big Brother Canada cast member Kyle Shore, adding, “Life’s gonna hit you with alot of sh*t. But your gonna live on and your gonna keep the values the love and the things that make you. That your family. Your mother has taught you :) cheers.”

At least his mother got to meet Talbott’s son. He and his wife Michelle welcomed Bentham Xavier on April 11, 2017, after struggling with infertility for over 13 years. When they made the announcement on Twitter, they wrote that they had been hoping for over 4200 days and then Talbott wrote, “So incredibly happy that I’m gonna be a father!!! #BB18 I’ve been smiling nonstop for the past two weeks!”

