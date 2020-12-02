‘Celebrity Big Brother’s’ Ross Mathews Debuts 70-LB Weight Loss

Several Celebrity Big Brother contestants have been using their time at home to whip themselves into incredible shape. First Marissa Jaret Winokur showed off a new svelte figure and now it is Ross Mathews’ turn.

The Celebrity Big Brother runner-up and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge took to Instagram to share with all of his fans how and why he decided it was time to slim down.

Mathews Said He Was Inspired to Reclaim His Health After His Mom Died

In the post, Mathews said he will “always be a work in progress,” but it was time to break his pattern and get healthier.

“Breaking the pattern. 50lbs down today from my height in early June when I decided to reclaim my health after my mom died (70lbs down from my all-time),” wrote Mathews. “I will always be a work in progress. I may mess up again. I dunno. All I know is that I’m very grateful. And very happy. On we go…”

Mathews’ mom passed away in May. At the time, he shared a photo on Instagram of himself standing with her captioned, “I can’t imagine a world without her. Will colors be less vibrant? Flavors dulled? Laughter muted? She was my audience of one, my head cheerleader, my VIP. And now she’s gone, taken before any of us were ready.”

He continued, “But in her 69 years, my mom made colors more vibrant, made food more delicious and laughed with big-hearted, knee-slapping gusto. She made life better. I hope – no, I know – that her spirit lives within me and I will spend the rest of my life trying to be as good as she was, as kind as she was and authentic as she was. I am who I am because of how she loved me. We should all be so lucky. Do me a favor: if you can, tell her your mom you love her today. I wish I could, even just one more time.”

Mathews also lost his father years ago to cancer, which inspired Mathews to quit smoking.

Celebs Were Quick to Jump In With Congrats

Mathews’ celebrity friends were quick to comment on his post with their congratulations. Actor/TV host Mario Lopez wrote, “Bravo!” and comedian/writer Liz Feldman said she was happy to see him happy.

Drag queen Nina West wrote, “Your smile says it all. So glad you are healthy and happy. Sending you so much love.”

“You look dashingly handsome, Ross!” wrote director Bethany Ashton Wolf, TV host Kristen Griffith VanderYacht added, “You’re loving yourself and I’m here for it!” and TV host Cheryl Hickey chimed in with, “Love you inside and out!”

Mathews was so touched by the outpouring of support that he put up a quick Instagram story saying, “Reading all your love on my post about my health. Thank you!”

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ All-Star’s Nude Photos Leak