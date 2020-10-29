‘Big Brother’ 2020 Winner: Who Won Season 22?

The 22nd season of Big Brother has crowned a winner. Read on to find out what went down with the final Head of Household competition, the final eviction, and the jury vote but be warned of spoilers ahead.

DON’T KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED.

The Winner Is…

Memorable Moments From Big Brother 22's Final 3Look back on some of the best moments of Big Brother: All-Stars' Final 3 with a highlight reel including riveting competition victories, Zingbot's sick burns, and much more! Don't miss the two-hour season finale of Big Brother: All-Stars on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 9/8c on CBS and CBS All Access. Subscribe to the "Big Brother'… 2020-10-28T17:00:04Z

By a vote of 9-0, Cody Calafiore is the winner of Big Brother 22, making him just the second unanimous winner after Dan Gheesling in season 10. He won the final Head of Household competition and made a VERY bold move of cutting Nicole Franzel, one of his closest allies. She was shocked, but she also seemed to respect the gameplay because she voted for him to win.

The jury questions were not overly aggressive, which is kind of a metaphor for this entire season. There were a lot of softballs and nobody seemed overly bitter, mostly because in the decision of Calafiore versus Enzo Palumbo, picking Calafiore seemed like the obvious choice.

Franzel’s jury question was the only one that was a little salty. She basically wanted to know if Calafiore’s relationship with her was total B.S. and when he decided to cut her. His answer was not great — he should have apologized more, instead of basically saying he didn’t think someone should get to win twice before other people get to win once. That’s a terrible answer.

But anyway, Calafiore won handily. Afterward, the jury was all about the hugs. Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott in particular shared big hugs with Calafiore.

After his win, he told host Julie Chen, “I don’t know [what I’m going to do with the money]. I never thought I’d be back here and winning the game, it’s crazy to even say that. Definitely a lot of planning for my future.”

And runner-up Enzo Palumbo said that his money is for his kids, Gia and Nico. “Everything I do is for my kids.”

Finally, the $25,000 prize for America’s Favorite Player was awarded to Da’Vonne Rogers. She earned over one million votes and had quite a contingent of online fans championing her for the prize. Upon hearing the news that she won, Da’Vonne started crying and then said she just wanted to get home to her daughter.

How Did Cody Get Here?

Cody's Happenin' Hygiene – Big Brother Live Feed HighlightBig Brother 22's Cody Calafiore asks the camera if people want to have a floss party with him and then does his bedtime routine in typical goofy-Cody fashion. Watch an all-new episode of Big Brother: All-Stars on Monday at 8/7c, then don't miss the two-hour season finale on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 9/8c on CBS… 2020-10-24T03:02:34Z

The answer is: In pretty dominant fashion. Calafiore won four Head of Household competitions, four Power of Veto competitions, and he was never on the block. In fact, he was never really in danger of being PUT on the block because he got an alliance together immediately (some may say BEFORE the show started) and they kept winning all the power, so the other houseguests never even stood a chance.

In fact, in their finale interviews with Julie Chen, both Kaysar Ridha and Janelle Pierzina said they wanted to target Cody immediately, but they couldn’t get a foothold in the house. Janelle actually said her handler has a piece of paper from sequester where Janelle wrote down that the first two people she would put on the block would be Cody and Enzo, the two who ended up in the finals.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Contestants Who Have Died