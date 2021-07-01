‘Big Brother’ Season 23 Cast Revealed

With less than one week to go until the “Big Brother” season 23 premiere, the day has finally arrived — here are the 16 houseguests who will vie for half a million dollars on the new “Big Brother” season. This season’s houseguests include a flight attendant, start-up founder, kindergarten teacher, attorney, and forensic scientist. Check out their photos and bios below.

Azah Awasum, 30, Baltimore, MD, director of sales operations

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the “Big Brother” house or had a showmance? “I can’t stand showmances! I love duos. My favorite ‘Big Brother’ player (Jun) was part of a duo. Alison and Jun from BB4 dominated the house with loyalty only to each other! I hope to get a powerful partner in the house and sit with them in the final two.

What is your favorite past moment on “Big Brother”? “Keisha’s birthday in BB10 is hands down one of my favorites! Too many iconic moments, Libra screaming her accolades to Jerry, Jesse instigating, Dan staying out of trouble, that sad ‘Happy Birthday’ after everyone just finished screaming at each other… classic.

What is your strategy for winning the game? “Spot the power players early and annihilate or divide them one by one! Play for MYSELF not the house. I’m hoping my amiable appearance will cause the guests to let their guards down with me. I want every houseguest to feel like they have me in their pocket. Finally, I make really good decisions as long as there is no romance involved. NO SHOWMANCES!”

Christian Birkenberger, 23, Harwinton, CT, general contractor assistant

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the “Big Brother” house or had a showmance? “Zack & Frankie aka Zankie.”

What is your favorite past moment on “Big Brother”? “Jeff using his Coup d’etat power to backdoor Jessica.”

What is your strategy for winning the game? “Ultimately be myself because I am a joy!! But I would like to appear fun & clueless as to not raise any flags, align myself with more people and slip up as a physical threat when I need to schmooze the house.”

Hannah Chaddha, 21, Chicago, IL, graduate student

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the “Big Brother” house or had a showmance? “Showmances can be cute, but my favorite Houseguest duos are those who became best friends in the ‘Big Brother’ house. My favorite, favorite, favorite friendship duo of all time is Da’Vonne and Bayleigh because of how genuine, sincere, and grounded their relationship was; you could really tell that they had each other’s backs! I also want to give Paul and Victor a special shout-out because they ‘beasted’ their way through those competitions together!

What is your favorite past moment on “Big Brother”? “I love a good blindside! One of my favorite past moments inside the ‘Big Brother’ house would have to be Dan Gheesling getting Danielle to use the Veto on him and then blindsiding Shane, cutting him right before finale night. Vanessa blindsiding Austin and evicting him from the house barefoot was pretty iconic too. But my favorite past moment outside the ‘Big Brother’ house is Da’Vonne winning America’s Favorite Houseguest, making her the first Black winner of the award. I’m a huge fan of Da’Vonne and not only was I happy for her, but to me, it represented something even bigger and greater in the context of our social climate.”

What is your strategy for winning the game? “My strategy for winning the game starts with cultivating personal relationships with everyone in the house. I don’t have to be everyone’s best friend nor do I want to be, but I fully intend on learning about everyone’s strengths and weaknesses. I won’t have a problem exploiting their weaknesses for my benefit and aligning myself with those whose strengths can compensate for my own shortcomings. I don’t want to play the game on a week-to-week basis, but instead, I want to ensure that with every move I make/competition I win, I use that as an opportunity to set myself up for two/three weeks of safety down the line. I’m not afraid to play hard, get messy, and bathe in people’s blood, but doing it in such a tactful way that the other Houseguests don’t realize what’s happening. I plan on lying about my occupation and career aspirations because I don’t want the other Houseguests to overestimate my intelligence right off the bat.”

Brent Champagne, 28, Cranston, RI, flight attendant

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the “Big Brother” house or had a showmance? “Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans from BB20. I just like how they became a power couple inside and outside the “Big Brother” House. #showmancegoals.”

What is your favorite past moment on “Big Brother”? “I wouldn’t say a favorite moment, but more of a guilty pleasure. I truly enjoy watching the faces of those who RIGHTFULLY get backdoored. The reaction is just so genuine regardless of being on camera. I feel it’s one of the few times where contestants fight their honest emotional nature because of it being so sudden and gives no time to emotionally prepare. True colors show both literally and figuratively.

What is your strategy for winning the game? “Although I feel my athletic ability/background will bring me far in the game, my primary strategy for winning ‘Big Brother’ is heavily dependent on my social abilities. I’ve been told, countless times, by many, both peers and strangers, that my charm is POWERFUL. I plan on using this skill in every social interaction in the house, male or female.”

Britini D’Angelo, 24, Niagara Falls, NY, kindergarten teacher

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the “Big Brother” house or had a showmance? “Derrick & Cody – BB16, Tyler & Angela AND Tyler & Kaycee – BB20, Da’Vonne & Bayleigh – BB22, Paul & Victor – BB18”

What is your favorite past moment on “Big Brother”? “I always go back to this moment because it’s so iconic. BB14. Dan gets Danielle to use the veto on him during the final 4 eviction ceremony, and he blindsides Danielle and gets Shane. Ian stays in the house, Ian wins the final HOH (ICONIC), and then goes on to beat Dan 6-1. Absolutely insane. As a fan, I also cannot not pick the ‘Reset Button’ in BB16. Frankie was on a ROLL, and then the entire week gets reset. He has to redo the entire week, and he knew that if he didn’t win the veto after being evicted, he would be gone. It was heartbreaking to watch for Frankie, but SUCH a good twist on the week.”

What is your strategy for winning the game? “My strategy for winning the game is simply put, to never forget who I am as an individual, be AUTHENTIC in the house, win competitions in order to secure relationships/alliances in the house, and not be afraid to make the BIG MOVES! Big Risk means even bigger reward!”

Derek Frazier, 29, Philadelphia, PA, safety officer

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the “Big Brother” house or had a showmance? “Derrick and Cody”

What is your favorite past moment on “Big Brother”? “When Dick and Jenn got into a heated argument and she threw out all his cigarettes.”

What is your strategy for winning the game? “Try to get to know everyone on a personal level so they never put me on the block. I will get everyone to do my dirty work because I am good at being a leader.”

Brandon ‘Frenchie’ French, 34, Camden, TN, farmer

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the “Big Brother” house or had a showmance? “Definitely Britney Haynes and Rachel’s hair

extensions!”

What is your favorite past moment on “Big Brother”? “Dan’s funeral, on my daughter’s birthday, was legendary!”

What is your strategy for winning the game? “Building relationships with everyone not just your alliance. Being a farmer, no two days are the same. You never know what to expect. I always have to evolve and change game plans on a daily basis and I have got really good at it. Set strategies are over-rated and crumble so my lifestyle fits perfect with the ‘Big Brother’ house.”

Travis Long, 22, Honolulu, HI, tech sales consultant

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the “Big Brother” house or had a showmance? “Brett and Winston.”

What is your favorite past moment on “Big Brother”? “Brett making a last-ditch effort to stay on the show when he lied on the block and said Rockstar was going to flip and not vote for him to be evicted.”

What is your strategy for winning the game? “Forming close one on one relationships with people behind the scenes, limiting yet utilizing my charismatic personality to connect with people but also not going too over the top with my friendliness and openness so I can cruise a bit under the table in group settings.”

Alyssa Lopez, 24, Sarasota, FL, swimwear designer

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the “Big Brother” house or had a showmance? “My favorite house guest duo is 100 percent Jessica and Cody from Season 19. Jessica is my all-time favorite player on ‘Big Brother’ because she played her own game not Paul’s game like the rest of the house. I think if Paul didn’t have that secret power, she and Cody would have gone far in the game. She stood up for herself and Cody and I can relate because I always say what’s on my mind and I always get myself involved in situations where people mess with any of my close friends and/or family members.”

What is your favorite past moment on “Big Brother”? “My favorite past moment on ‘Big Brother’ was on season 11, the first season I ever watched, when Jeff used his secret power to put Jessie and Natalie on the block. I loved that the power shifted to him and Jordan.”

What is your strategy for winning the game? “My strategy for winning the game is to win the very first HOH. I think the first HOH is the most important one. I would then be able to align myself with powerful physical and mental players, but I’d also try to make a final 2 alliance with someone outside of that. That way I can see the game from all angles. I think my social game is what will help me the most. I am very out-going, understanding and comforting. Houseguests will want to talk to me about their thoughts on other house guests and I will use that to my advantage by having a lot of people trust me. I won’t speak my mind too much on weeks that I am not HOH but put ideas in their head to get rid of certain people I think would hurt my game. Just like Tyler played on season 20.”

Tiffany Mitchell, 40, Detroit, MI, phlebotomist

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the “Big Brother” house or had a showmance? “My favorite house duo is the Hitmen with Cody and Derrick because of their loyalty to each other and strategic gameplay.”

What is your favorite past moment on “Big Brother”? “My favorite past BB moment is when Dan Gheesling eulogized his own BB funeral to keep him in the house.”

What is your strategy for winning the game? “My strategy for winning the game is to learn as much as I can about everyone else and keep my mouth shut.”

Xavier Prather, 27, Kalamazoo, MI, attorney

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the “Big Brother” house or had a showmance? “Definitely the duos. Chilltown (RIP) is my all-time favorite, closely followed by The Hitmen.”

What is your favorite past moment on “Big Brother”? “Britney Haynes’ goodbye message to Boogie after his eviction on BB14 or Danielle Reyes’ impressions of her BB3 houseguests. Both equally hilarious!”

What is your strategy for winning the game? “From a competition standpoint, only win when I have to. Socially, make genuine connections and friendships with each of the house guests. Reiterate that we are playing a game and avoid bringing personal matters into game decisions. Adapt to the twists of the game as they come and enjoy playing ‘Big Brother’ the way it was meant to be played!”

Sarah Steagall, 27, Boiling Springs, SC, forensic scientist

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the “Big Brother” house or had a showmance? “Frank and Bridgette, Britney and Ian.”

What is your favorite past moment on “Big Brother”? “Everything Zach Rance did on BB16.”

What is your strategy for winning the game? “I plan to float! I want to make everyone around me feel at ease and convince them I’m a non-threatening, loyal person. Once they realize I’m only playing for myself, hopefully, it’ll be too late to stop me.”

Christie Valdiserri, 27, Philadelphia, PA, professional dancer

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the “Big Brother” house or had a showmance? “I loved Derrick and Cody from Season 16. I really appreciated how loyal they were to each other.”

What is your favorite past moment on “Big Brother”? “I love Haleigh!! And although maybe it wasn’t her BEST game move, it said a lot about her character when she was honest to Bayleigh about being the hacker. I thought that was mature, loyal, and respectable. If we were on the same season, we’d totally be friends!”

What is your strategy for winning the game? “Following my gut and being myself. I plan to get to know all of the personality types and attempt to understand what each of them respond well to. I also plan to use my hair loss secret to my advantage! Another strategy is to kick some of these dude’s asses in the physical games and literally not give up even when I want to!”

Whitney Williams, 30, Portland, OR, make-up artist

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the “Big Brother” house or had a showmance? “SO many! Jordan and Jeff were the cutest couple in BB history, Jessica and Cody’s connection was so obvious that they would stay together outside of the house, and Brenchal was such a memorable power couple, even if you aren’t a fan of them individually you really can’t deny how incredible they were as competitors.”

What is your favorite past moment on “Big Brother”? “Watching Derrick Levasseur’s gameplay has been the highlight of the show for me, also Dan’s funeral (obviously lol).”

What is your strategy for winning the game? “Each season and cast is so different that it makes it hard to go in with an exact game plan, you really need to get to know the other houseguests to know what will work. I do know that I’m going to go into the house as a strong competitor, while hopefully not making too many ripples. I also want to uphold my values and create genuine friendships, but winning this game for myself and for my children is my top priority.”

Derek Xiao, 24, Baltimore, MD, start-up founder

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the “Big Brother” house or had a showmance? “Dr. Will and Mike Boogie. They looked like they were having a great time in the house, while also playing the game extremely well.”

What is your favorite past moment on “Big Brother”? “Dan’s funeral speech in season 14. That moment was flawless gameplay that leveraged both emotional and logical strategy.”

What is your strategy for winning the game? “Build relationships with everyone in the house and slowly turn friendships into alliances. And then layer in unassailable logical reasoning to influence peoples’ decisions.”

Kyland Young, 29, San Bernardino County, CA, account executive

Who are your favorite Houseguests duos? Those who became best friends in the “Big Brother” house or had a showmance? “I love the Hitmen! Derrick is one of my all-time favorite players, and I appreciated the loyalty and friendliness of Cody. Although I personally am not a big fan of Cody (season 19), I did love his showmance with Jessica to the point I was excited to see him win his way back in to reunite with her, even if only for a short time. I also loved Tyler’s double duos in season 20: he had a showmance with Angela, (which I am happy to see still going strong), but he was most loyal to his final two deal with Kaycee. I’m a fan of well-rounded strong players and loyalty.”

What is your favorite past moment on “Big Brother”? “I’m sure this is a cliche answer, but it’s hard not to be blown away by ‘Dan’s Funeral’ play in season 14!! I remember watching that season for my first time a couple of years ago, and I was already aware of his getting second place in that season, and I remember watching the proceeding interactions and screaming out loud as I watched ‘How in the !@$*’ is he going to get himself out of this situation!!!” I don’t only find it impressive, but it genuinely inspires me to the point of craving an opportunity to make a game move that just approaches such a legendary status as that one! Frankie’s solo Battle of the Block win in season 16 is another honorable mention that does bring me to tears, even in the rewatch!”

What is your strategy for winning the game? “My strategy is to combine the subtle influence of Derrick, with Cody’s charm, Dan’s strategic thinking, and hold back on showing how good I am at competitions until I have to (hopefully not needed until the end, like Kaycee in season 20). I know that sounds like such a vague idealistic plan, but I genuinely believe that I have each of those attributes/capabilities I am describing. I have been studying the game and preparing mentally and physically to an unreasonable amount; however, I believe I have the restraint and tact to not give away that I’m as good as I think I will be. I’m well aware this all sounds arrogant, but I feel like knowing this, and the self-awareness I employ in my life in general makes me feel this is all possible.”

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

