‘Big Brother’ Season 23 TV Ratings

“Big Brother” season 23 has been on the air for over a week now, which means we have a good sample size of the TV ratings for the season so far. Read on to find out if “Big Brother” is off to a good start this year and whether the show is up or down over last season.

‘Big Brother 23’ Is Up 18 Percent Over ‘Big Brother 22’





In a press release, CBS revealed that “Big Brother” season 23 has shown 18 percent growth for the first week in live-plus-same-day data. The show is also up eight percent in the adults 25-54 demographic and up slightly in the adults 18-49 demographic.

Breaking it down further, the premiere earned 4.25 million viewers, according to the Associated Press, which is up 17 percent over the season 22 premiere.

The first Sunday show, on July 11, boasted 3.76 million viewers, which is up 28 percent from the first Sunday show of season 22.

The Wednesday, July 14 episode earned 3.63 million viewers, which is down 12 percent over last year’s second Wednesday show, but last year, “Big Brother” season 22 wasn’t airing opposite the NBA finals and this season has been. When the finals are over this week, “Big Brother 23” might see an uptick in viewers.

The first live eviction episode, on Thursday, July 15, earned 3.7 million viewers, which is also down from the first live eviction episode of season 22, but it will be more accurate to compare them when the NBA finals are over.

‘Big Brother’ Continues to Dominate Social Media





“Big Brother” also continues to be a big hit on social media. In its first week, the show posted nearly 620 million potential impressions across all social media platforms, according to the CBS press release.

On Twitter, the #BB23 hashtag is the hot spot to keep up on the “Big Brother” live feeds and competition results. Top recent tweets are mostly dominated by people praising Tiffany Mitchell’s gameplay so far.

“Big Brother 6” and first “Big Brother All-Stars” player James Rhine went so far as to say that “we are watching the making of one of the Greats with Tiffany.” “Big Brother 19” winner Josh Martinez wrote, “Tiffany’s a mastermind in the making,” and “Big Brother: Over the Top” winner Morgan Willett wrote, “Is it possible for Tiffany to win the whole game AND America’s Favorite? Cuz I’d really like for that to happen,” along with a crown emoji.

“Big Brother 15” winner Andy Herren is excited that Tiffany follows him on Twitter and he also wrote that “Tiffany and Claire are shaping up to be two of [his] favorite ‘Big Brother’ houseguests of all-time.”

It should be fun to watch this week play out, with Brandon “Frenchie” French and Britini D’Angelo on the block and both of them angry to be sitting there. If one of them wins the Power of Veto, Head of Household Kyland will have a big decision on his hands as to who to put up in Frenchie or Britini’s place.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

