‘Big Brother’ Producers Confirm a New Twist

With the “Big Brother 23″ season premiere approaching, fans are looking for any information about what might be in store. Although “Big Brother” superfans have come to “expect the unexpected”, the show’s producers have officially confirmed that this season will involve a teams twist.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Rich Meehan said, “Opening night, the live premiere night, the houseguests learn they’re going to be playing in a team dynamic. There will be a twist that forces them to play in teams. They’re going to be vying to be team captains as well as Head of Household. We think that fun team dynamic will be interesting to watch.”

Two players will win the team captain challenge and will then have to decide which houseguests to pick for their team. Some “Big Brother” fans have found recent seasons of the show to be predictable and rife with safe gameplay. Perhaps this twist will shake things up. “The team dynamic changes the game a bit,” says Meehan.

Fans Predicted the Twist on Twitter

“Big Brother” superfans saw this one coming. After the official “Big Brother” Twitter account posted a video about iconic “Big Brother” duos, fans took to the comments to predict some type of duo or teams twist.

Although unlike “Big Brother 13″ where houseguests had to compete in pairs, this season will divide the entire house into two teams.

Safe Gameplay Won’t Be Rewarded in BB23

In “Big Brother“, there isn’t always an incentive to make big moves. The production team is trying to change that this year, as safe gameplay doesn’t make for great television. The promotion for the new season has included multiple references to “big risks and big rewards.”

Although this season’s official theme is Big Brother Beach Club, Meehan told Entertainment Weekly, “it’s equal parts beach club, and, I would say, casino. There’s going to be a lot of fun gambling elements this summer.”

Executive producer Alison Grodner added that the “Big Brother” house decor will reflect this. “Think about a beach club meets Vegas meets Monte Carlo. It’s a boutique hotel in its decor,” she said.

Fans who have found recent seasons a bit stale or anticlimatic will be relieved to know that the production team has actively worked to counter that in their preparation for this season. “This season, our theme is full of risk-versus-reward dilemmas. We’re dialing up the risk, hoping and anticipating the houseguests are faced with decisions they’ve never really had to make in the Big Brother house before,” Meehan says.

The First Episode Will Feature a Double or Nothing Offer

In the interview with Entertainment Weekly, Meehan also revealed that the premiere episode will feature a historic twist. “At the end of the episode, there will be a double-or-nothing offer Julie (Chen Moonves) will be making that may be too good for someone to refuse.”

Could this mean that houseguests could win double the standard $100,000 reward? What will they have to gamble to do so? Will the houseguests go big this summer, or as Julie Chen Moonves put it via Instagram, go home?

