Inside ‘Big Brother’ 23 and What’s Been Revealed So Far

The ink is barely dry on Cody Calafiore’s check from winning Big Brother All-Stars on October 28, but it is time to start looking ahead to next season. The show was renewed for its 23rd season on the same day the finale aired, so here’s what we know so far.

The Press Release Said It Won’t Be Back Until Next Summer

When CBS announced Big Brother’s renewal, the press release said that season 23 will premiere in the summer of 2021.

“At Big Brother, we always say ‘expect the unexpected,’ but 2020 gave us our biggest challenge to date. We could not be prouder of the entire team who delivered a fantastic season under such extreme circumstances,” said Mitch Graham, senior VP of alternative programming at CBS, in a statement. “It feels fitting for this unprecedented season to conclude with an announcement of the show’s return next summer.”

Since its premiere on CBS in the summer of 2000, Big Brother continues to be one of television’s top-rated summer series in young demographics. Summer-to-date, the Wednesday and Thursday episodes are tops in key demos among all broadcasts.

On digital platforms, the Big Brother Live Feeds are up double-digit percentage points over last season in both total streams and time spent. Across social, season-to-date, Big Brother: All-Stars is experiencing a +75 percent increase in linear social interactions compared to last season (episode 1 through episode 36), according to the CBS press release.

However…

An Insider Is Suggesting Production Wants To Do A Winter Edition

https://twitter.com/Spoilergirl1/status/1321971570068365313

According to the Twitter account SpoilerGirl1, who seems to have an inside source with the production, “With no Survivor, CBS is considering a winter season or BBCeleb.” That was tweeted back on October 18. Then on October 29, the account again wrote, “With no Survivor, I’m still being told they want some form of a BB season before the Summer.”

When asked if it would be Over the Top, which is how technically season 23 would air next summer and OTT could air in the winter, Spoiler Girl wrote, “I haven’t heard anything about OTT. I think they want it to air on TV, but a shorter season.”

That seems to imply it’s going to be a Celebrity Big Brother. A lot of fans are rooting for it to be a season of Big Brother made up entirely of past Survivor players, which would be a celebrity of sorts but would also have the fun of bringing back familiar reality TV faces without them having played this particular game before.

A couple of contestants — Hayden Moss from Big Brother 12 and Caleb Reynolds from Big Brother 16 both went on to appear on Survivor after their stints on Big Brother, but no one has ever gone the other way. It could be fun.

Contestants from both shows end up on The Amazing Race all the time, so we don’t see why they couldn’t find between 12 and 20 former Survivor castaways who would be willing to compete on Big Brother. Make it happen, CBS!

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring as well.

