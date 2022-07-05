Meet the ‘Big Brother 24’ Cast

Meet the 'Big Brother 24' Cast

Big Brother

YouTube Big Brother 24: full cast list

The wait is over! The official “Big Brother 24” cast list has been revealed.

This season’s houseguests include a personal trainer, attorney, and personal stylist. This season also features a few international contestants.

Keep reading to see the FULL season 24 cast list

Big Brother 24: Full Cast List

The 16 contestants that will be entering the “Big Brother” house tomorrow are as follows.

Kyle Capener: 29, unemployed, Utah, single

CBSKyle Capener, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Paloma Aguilar: 22, interior designer, California, single

CBSPalomar Agular, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Monte Taylor: 27, personal trainer, Delaware, single

CBSMonte Taylor, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jasmine Davis: 29, entrepreneur, Mississippi, married

CBSJasmine Davis, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Michael Bruner: 28, attorney, Minnesota, engaged

CBSMichael Bruner, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Taylor Hale: 27, personal stylist, Michigan, single

CBSTaylor Hale, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Brittany Hoopes; 32, hypnotherapist, Georgia, married

CBSBrittany Hoopes, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Daniel Durston: 35, Vegas performer, Ontario, Canda, single

CBSDaniel Durston, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Marvin Achi: 28, chemical processing engineer, Rivers State, Nigeria, single

CBSMarvin Achi, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Terrance Higgins: 47, bus operator, Illinois, married

CBSTerrance Higgins, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ameerah Jones: 31, content designer, Maryland, single

CBSAmeerah Jones, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Matt “Turner” Turner: 23, thrift store owner, Massachusetts, single

CBSMatthew Turner, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli: 24, assistant football coach, New York, single

CBSJoe Pooch Picciarelli, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Nicole Layog: 41, private chef, Florida, single

CBSNicole Layog, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Indy Santos: 31, corporate flight attendant, Brazil, single

CBSIndy Santos, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Alyssa Snider: 24, marketing rep, Florida, single

CBSAlyssa Snider, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Season 24 of “Big Brother” kicks off on Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

