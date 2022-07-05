Meet the ‘Big Brother 24’ Cast

YouTube
Big Brother 24: full cast list
The wait is over! The official “Big Brother 24” cast list has been revealed.
This season’s houseguests include a personal trainer, attorney, and personal stylist. This season also features a few international contestants.
Keep reading to see the FULL season 24 cast list
Big Brother 24: Full Cast List
The 16 contestants that will be entering the “Big Brother” house tomorrow are as follows.
Kyle Capener: 29, unemployed, Utah, single
CBSKyle Capener, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Paloma Aguilar: 22, interior designer, California, single
CBSPalomar Agular, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Monte Taylor: 27, personal trainer, Delaware, single
CBSMonte Taylor, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Jasmine Davis: 29, entrepreneur, Mississippi, married
CBSJasmine Davis, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Michael Bruner: 28, attorney, Minnesota, engaged
CBSMichael Bruner, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Taylor Hale: 27, personal stylist, Michigan, single
CBSTaylor Hale, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Brittany Hoopes; 32, hypnotherapist, Georgia, married
CBSBrittany Hoopes, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Daniel Durston: 35, Vegas performer, Ontario, Canda, single
CBSDaniel Durston, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Marvin Achi: 28, chemical processing engineer, Rivers State, Nigeria, single
CBSMarvin Achi, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Terrance Higgins: 47, bus operator, Illinois, married
CBSTerrance Higgins, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Ameerah Jones: 31, content designer, Maryland, single
CBSAmeerah Jones, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Matt “Turner” Turner: 23, thrift store owner, Massachusetts, single
CBSMatthew Turner, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli: 24, assistant football coach, New York, single
CBSJoe Pooch Picciarelli, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Nicole Layog: 41, private chef, Florida, single
CBSNicole Layog, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Indy Santos: 31, corporate flight attendant, Brazil, single
CBSIndy Santos, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Alyssa Snider: 24, marketing rep, Florida, single
CBSAlyssa Snider, houseguest on the CBS original series BIG BROTHER, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Season 24 of “Big Brother” kicks off on Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus.
READ NEXT: Julie Chen Drops Cryptic ‘Big Brother 24’ Clue