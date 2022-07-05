Meet the ‘Big Brother 24’ Cast

The wait is over! The official “Big Brother 24” cast list has been revealed.

This season’s houseguests include a personal trainer, attorney, and personal stylist. This season also features a few international contestants.

Keep reading to see the FULL season 24 cast list

Big Brother 24: Full Cast List

Here it is folks, meet your #BB24 houseguests! We've got a full house this year 😉 Get strapped in for a turbulent summer. 🌴 pic.twitter.com/ir49nBA28P — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) July 5, 2022

The 16 contestants that will be entering the “Big Brother” house tomorrow are as follows.

Kyle Capener: 29, unemployed, Utah, single

Paloma Aguilar: 22, interior designer, California, single

Monte Taylor: 27, personal trainer, Delaware, single

Jasmine Davis: 29, entrepreneur, Mississippi, married

Michael Bruner: 28, attorney, Minnesota, engaged

Taylor Hale: 27, personal stylist, Michigan, single

Brittany Hoopes; 32, hypnotherapist, Georgia, married

Daniel Durston: 35, Vegas performer, Ontario, Canda, single

Marvin Achi: 28, chemical processing engineer, Rivers State, Nigeria, single

Terrance Higgins: 47, bus operator, Illinois, married

Ameerah Jones: 31, content designer, Maryland, single

Matt “Turner” Turner: 23, thrift store owner, Massachusetts, single

Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli: 24, assistant football coach, New York, single

Nicole Layog: 41, private chef, Florida, single

Indy Santos: 31, corporate flight attendant, Brazil, single

Alyssa Snider: 24, marketing rep, Florida, single

Season 24 of “Big Brother” kicks off on Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

