Everything We Know About ‘Big Brother 24’

Summer is less than a month away, which means a new season of “Big Brother” is on the horizon.

CBS has not released an official cast list yet, but a few details about the upcoming season have been released.

Here’s what we know.

Premiere Date

According to Parade, “Big Brother 24” will kick off with a 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, July 6, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.

As usual, the show is expected to air three days a week: Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

A finale date has not been announced, but according to Parade, viewers can expect the final episode to air in mid to late September.

Will There Be Returning Houseguests?

According to a press release obtained by Us Weekly, season 24 will feature all-new houseguests.

Prior to the release, fans on Twitter speculated that a previous houseguest may return to the game for season 24.

Us Weekly writer Sharon Tharp shut down the rumor on Twitter, writing, “And yes, the press release says all-new houseguests’ soooo don’t believe every rumor you read on Twitter. (That should always be the case! lol) #bb24.”

And yes, the press release says "all-new houseguests" soooo don't believe every rumor you read on Twitter. (That should always be the case! lol) #bb24 https://t.co/EJi09WnNxB — Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) May 31, 2022

What Is the Prize?

Also, no mention of #BB24 prize (though I assume it's still $750K). #TheChallengeUSA prize is $500K. — Sharon Tharp (@sharontharp) May 31, 2022

According to Tharp, the CBS press release did not contain information about the “Big Brother 24” prize money.

“No mention of #BB24 prize (though I assume it’s still $750K),” she wrote in a tweet.

In previous seasons, the winner would receive 500,000, but in 2021 “Big Brother” producers added $250,000 to the prize money.

Season 23 winner Xavier Prather struck gold and took home a whopping $750,000 at the September 2021 finale.

‘The Challenge: USA’ Coming to CBS

We’re doubling up on the heat this summer! 🔥 #TheChallengeUSA and #BB24 will BOTH premiere Wednesday, July 6 on CBS. pic.twitter.com/rQsFttGROz — CBS (@CBS) May 31, 2022

A new CBS show titled “The Challenge: USA” will also premiere on July 6, immediately after “Big Brother.”

“The Challenge” may be new to CBS, but the franchise has been around since the nineties.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the franchise premiered in 1998 and originally aired on MTV.

This summer will mark the 41st season of the longstanding reality competition show.

“Big Brother” fans can expect to see a few familiar faces on “The Challenge: USA.”

Entertainment Weekly reported that the cast includes former houseguests as well as contestants who previously appeared on other CBS shows, including “Survivor,” “Love Island,” and “The Amazing Race.”

Julie Chen Promotes ‘Big Brother 24’ on Instagram

Julie Chen took to Instagram on May 31 to share the “Big Brother 24” premiere date with fans.

The 52-year-old posted a photo of herself sitting comfortably in a patio chair with the ocean in the background. The photo also included blue-colored text that read, “#BB24.”

“#BB24 starts July 6,” she wrote in the caption.

“Big Brother” fans and former houseguests fled to the comment section to share their excitement about the upcoming season.

“It’s not summer without ‘Big Brother.’ July 6 baby! Can’t wait! #bb24,” one fan wrote.

“Awesome I can’t wait,” another user commented.

“So ready ❤️❤️let’s go so EXCITED,” a third user wrote.

“SO EXCITED AHHHHH❤️❤️❤️,” season 23 houseguest Britini D’Angelo commented.

Season 20 contestant Haleigh Broucher also commented on the post, writing, “CAN NOT WAIT.”

