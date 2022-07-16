Big Brother 24: Week 2 HOH & Nomination Spoilers

“Big Brother 24” is already heating up. A new Head of Household was crowned on Thursday, July 15 via the 24/hour live feeds. Jasmine Davis became the second HOH of the season and the Mississippi native wasted no time identifying her target.

During a conversation captured on the live feeds, Jasmine revealed to the Girls Girls alliance that she wants to target Taylor. The alliance was on board initially, but after some deliberation, the girls wondered if they should set their sights on a bigger threat.

After Pooch, the former backstage boss, offered to go up as a pawn, the girls started to consider voting out Pooch instead of Taylor this week.

At the nomination ceremony, Jasmine nominated Taylor and Pooch for eviction.

Who Was Picked to Play in the Veto?

Earlier today, six players were chosen to compete in the Power of Veto competition.

This week, the six houseguests competing for the POV are Jasmine, Taylor, Pooch, Ameerah, Terrance, and Michale.

The competition is expected to take place later today.

