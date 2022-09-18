Big Brother 24: September 18 Live Recap & Nomination Spoilers

Taylor Hale became the final HOH during the Thursday, September 15 episode of “Big Brother.” In tonight’s episode, Taylor will nominate two houseguests for eviction per usual, but this week it all comes down to the Veto competition.

The two houseguests who survive the block this week will compete with Taylor in the three-part “Big Brother” finale, which will air on Sunday, September 25.

But first, the nominations. Follow along with our live coverage of tonight’s episode.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS

September 18 Live Recap

9:05: Here we go! Tonight’s episode kicks off with the houseguests regrouping after Taylor’s HOH win. Turner is upset about Brittany flipping the vote. He thinks she will try to pin the rogue vote on him.

Now it’s time for a flashback sequence. Last week, Brittany tried to convince Turner to throw Alyssa a sympathy vote but clearly, she was unsuccessful. Monte and Taylor are suspicious of Brittany. They want her out.

9:10: Brittany and Taylor are chatting upstairs. Brittany says she thinks Turner voted to keep Alyssa. Taylor isn’t convinced. In a confessional, Taylor reveals that Turner told her that Brittany tried to flip the vote against her last week. She says she doesn’t know who to believe.

Monte and Taylor are in the bathroom talking about the split vote. Monte thinks Brittany voted to keep Alyssa. He seems sure of that. Turner joins. Turner says he did not cast the rogue vote. Taylor still is unsure of who she can trust.

9:18: Brittany and Taylor are talking about the week ahead. Brittany asks Taylor about nominations. Taylor says, “you’re not gonna like it.”

Taylor and Monte are now talking. Taylor says she plans to nominate Turner and Brittany for eviction. Taylor says that if Brittany wins the Veto, she will keep Monte. Monte is not convinced. He doesn’t trust Brittany. It looks like Turner is Taylor’s target but it really comes down to the Veto this week.

Turner approaches Brittany in the bathroom. He questions her about the rogue vote. She is ignoring him. Turner says he doesn’t like that Brittany used his friendship with Alyssa against him. He calls her slimy.