Shanna Moakler ‘Can’t Stand’ Fellow ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Houseguest

Shanna Moakler, former Miss New York and ex-wife of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, is a current contestant on the CBS reality show “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Shanna managed to form strong relationships with several houseguests in the first week of the competition. In the premiere episode, she was invited to join the “Gays & Girls” alliance alongside houseguests Carson Kressley, Cynthia Bailey, and Todrick Hall.

The alliance later expanded to include Mirai Nagasu and Teddi Mellencamp and was renamed The Formation.

Teddi and Mirai have since been eliminated from the competition, leaving Shanna with fewer numbers on her side. The Rhode Island native has played a low-key game, managing to stay under the radar, but she recently revealed her true feelings about one of the celebrity houseguests.

Shanna ‘Can’t Stand’ Miesha Tate

Shanna confessed that she “can’t stand” fellow houseguest Miesha Tate during a conversation with Chris Kirkpatrick that was captured on the Live Feeds.

The former NSYNC member told Shanna that he is fond of Miesha, stating, “I’m good with Miesha. I can talk with Miesha. We relate on a lot of things. She’s a guy’s girl.”

Shanna then shared her true feelings about the former UFC champion, telling Chris, “She’s an a**hole. I cannot stand her, Chris.”

The Miss USA runner-up hasn’t had the opportunity to put Miesha on the block yet, but given her conversation with Chris, it seems likely the “Meet the Barkers” star will target Miesha if she has the chance.

Shanna Addresses Khloe Kardashian Diss

Shanna recalled a regretful moment from her past in the premiere episode of “Celebrity Big Brother.” The mother-of-three revealed she was nervous to talk to her “Big Brother” co-star, Lamar Odom, because of a statement she made about his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian, in 2009.

“I may or may not have called his fiancee a donkey on national television,” she shared in a confessional. “It’s not one of my finest moments.”

According to Page Six, the former pageant winner dished the insult during an appearance on the Wendy Williams Show in November 2009. Kardashian responded to Shanna’s statement in a Tweet, writing, “I have no idea who this girl is but I guess she is talking about me. Talk on honey…I can care less.”

On an episode of “Big Brother,” Shanna explained that she thought Wendy was referring to Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, who Shanna accused of having an affair with her ex-husband, Travis Barker, in a May 2021 interview with Us Weekly.

Shanna told her “Celebrity Big Brother” co-stars that she regrets the incident.

Shanna Is Choosing Her Words Carefully on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Shanna’s ex, Travis Barker, with whom she shares two kids, recently got engaged to reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum has been open about her dislike of the Kardashians, but according to Us Weekly, Shanna is holding back her opinions on “Big Brother.”

“[Shanna] has to bite her lips sometimes and is definitely careful about what she says and mindful of what can happen as a result,” a source close to Shanna told Us Weekly exclusively.

“Her kids are very close to Travis so she wouldn’t want to say something that would hurt them and cause their relationship to get strained again,” the source added.

