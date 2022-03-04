Shanna Moakler’s Boyfriend Swung Her By the Hair & Urinated on Her

“Celebrity Big Brother” contestant Shanna Moakler was issued an emergency protective order from Matthew Rondeau on February 24, according to a February 27 report from Us Weekly.

Us Weekly reported that a police officer granted the order shortly after 29-year-old Rondeau, Moakler’s on and off boyfriend since 2020, was taken into custody by the LAPD on February 24 and charged with felony domestic violence.

The police report obtained by Us Weekly describes the incident that occurred between Rondeau and Moakler: “[Rondeau] grabbed victim by the hair, [swinging] her by hair on the ground.” The report continues on to state that Rondeau, “grabbed [Moakler’s] face and neck, threw chair at victim and urinated on [her], leaving visible injuries.”

According to Us Weekly, the emergency protective order granted to Moakler was only valid until the morning of March 3.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotlines at 1-800-799-7233 for support.

Rondeau Made a Statement on Instagram About the Incident

After being released from police custody on February 24, Rondeau took to Instagram to address the incident.

“Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life. To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I’d never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right,” Rondeau wrote on his Instagram story (Us Weekly).

“I’m so disappointed and sad to [see] how this industry spins and flips the truth,” he continued.

Moakler is Pregnant

46-year-old Moakler, a mother of three, announced she is pregnant with a fourth child just days after Rondeau was taken into police custody.

“I took a pregnancy test and it is positive,” Moakler told PEOPLE. “This has been a very difficult week, but I’m taking everything day by day.” Moakler shares two children with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama. She also shares 22-year-old daughter Atiana with former boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Moakler shared a selfie on Instagram on March 2. “Such is life ❤️⚓️,” she captioned the photo. Cynthia Bailey, who had a falling out with Moakler on “Celebrity Big Brother,” commented “God is with u queen❤️🙏🏽❤️.” On March 3, Moakler shared videos of her relaxing with her hairless cat on her Instagram story.

Rondeau and Moakler no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Moakler Says Rondeau is ‘Not a Monster’

Moakler opened up to Us Weekly about how she’s feeling in the aftermath of the February 24 altercation with Rondeau.

“It’s very difficult because it’s, like, I just lost the man that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with and my best friend,” she told the outlet. “I had a plan for my life…now I don’t know where I’m at in my world, so I’m trying to get the help that I need to get myself back on track and in a good headspace so I can move forward.”

She added that although Rondeau “was acting like a crazy person,” she can’t just turn off her feelings for him. “He’s not a monster. He’s a good person who’s going through a difficult time,” she said. “I do hope that we are able to both get the support we both need to get healthy. And I don’t even mean together, I’m just saying as individuals.”

