Shanna Moakler Spotted With Her Ex-Boyfriend Matthew Rondeau

“Celebrity Big Brother” contestant Shanna Moakler was spotted with her ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau on March 13, according to TMZ.

Rondeau was charged with felony domestic violence on February 24 and Moakler was granted a temporary emergency protective order from him. Eyewitnesses told TMZ that Moakler and Rondeau went to Opa Restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island together on March 13.

A source told Us Weekly that Moakler and Rondeau hadn’t planned to see each other and that Moakler, a Rhode Island native, was in town to visit her parents. “She did not fly across the country to see Matthew,” the source said. Although the source didn’t think Moakler and Rondeau were getting back together, they did admit that the pair spending time together is “worrying for Shanna’s friends and family, who are very concerned.”

On March 3, Moakler revealed to PEOPLE that she is pregnant.

Moakler Called Rondeau a ‘Good Person’ After the Domestic Violence Charges

After Rondeau was charged with felony domestic violence, Moakler talked to Us Weekly.

“He’s not a monster. He’s a good person who’s going through a difficult time,” she said of Rondeau. “I do hope that we are able to both get the support we both need to get healthy. And I don’t even mean together, I’m just saying as individuals,” she told the outlet.

Her remarks also came after Rondeau posted an ominous video on Instagram, calling Moakler names and causing fans to worry for her safety.

“It’s very difficult because it’s, like, I just lost the man that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with and my best friend,” Moakler told Us Weekly. “I had a plan for my life…now I don’t know where I’m at in my world, so I’m trying to get the help that I need to get myself back on track and in a good headspace so I can move forward.”

A Woman Claimed Rondeau Assaulted Her While Moakler Was on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

A woman named Elissa Lorenn has alleged that Rondeau assaulted her while Moakler was away competing on “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Lorenn told Page Six that she went over to Rondeau’s house with her friend Shayan in early February. She claimed that Rondeau had “taken a knife and ripped through her (Moakler’s) paintings,” after learning that Moakler had allegedly cheated on him.

According to Lorenn, Rondeau seemed okay at first but grew “stern and very kind of serious” as the night went on. “He walked up to me in the hot tub…and grabbed my face and started making out with me,” she claimed. “The night continues to go on, and he’s getting more and more sexual with not even just me but even with Shayan.”

Lorenn told the outlet that when she went inside Rondeau’s house to get a phone charger, he followed her. “He pushes me against the wall and slaps me across the face very hard,” she told the outlet. “And then puts his hands around my neck to choke me. I say ‘choke’ in the sense of low-key it was like a strangle.”

Heavy reached out to Moakler about the allegations but did not receive an immediate response.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotlines at 1-800-799-7233 for support.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Alum Says CBS Doesn’t Cast OnlyFans Creators