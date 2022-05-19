Shanna Moakler Rekindles Her Romance With Ex Matthew Rondeau

“Celebrity Big Brother 3” alum Shanna Moakler made headlines back in February when her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was arrested on domestic violence charges.

The two reportedly split after the “Celebrity Big Brother” finale, but a recent Instagram post suggests that the two may have reunited.

According to Monsters & Critics, The “Meet the Barkers” star shared a steamy photo of her and Rondeau on her story alongside a cryptic message.

“This is who has my heart, if you don’t like it, I don’t care, if you have nothing nice to say, go away,” she wrote. “He is kind, he is loving, he is talented, and he is loved.”

Shanna Moakler Gives Update on Her Relationship With Matthew Rondeau

Moakler spoke about her relationship with Rondeau in a May 18 interview with Us Weekly.

The 46-year-old revealed that the two are not officially back together but are currently working on their relationship.

“I know my family just wants to see me happy,” she told the publication. “I know they know both Matthew and I are doing the work to heal and be better people.”

The former beauty queen added that she hopes to rekindle her romance with Rondeau in the future.

“Relationships can be difficult when played out in the public eye, but love is love and I love him, and I know the people who know us will support us,” she told Us Weekly.

Shanna Moakler Says She Lost Her Best Friend

Moakler spoke candidly about her difficult breakup with Rondeau in an interview with Us Weekly in March 2022.

“It’s very difficult because it’s, like, I just lost the man that I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with and my best friend,” she confessed.

Moakler also addressed Rondeau’s claim that she was unfaithful to him, telling the outlet, “I definitely was not having an affair with my neighbor.”

“I think those were things that were being said in a heated emotional state,” she said.

“He was obviously confused. He was obviously upset,” she continued. “He obviously was acting like a crazy person but … I think he deals with highs and lows and he was just having a low and that doesn’t make his behavior acceptable, and I hope he can see that because this isn’t someone I can just turn my feelings off. I was just engaged to this man a week ago.”

The reality star told Us Weekly that she disapproves of Rondeau’s actions, but she doesn’t think he is a bad person.

“He’s not a monster.” she said. “He’s a good person who’s going through a difficult time, and I’m not condoning the video or any actions, but I think attacking someone’s family with small children is not the way to heal this, or even to bring awareness to these types of situations.”

She continued, “I do hope that we are able to both get the support we both need to get healthy.”

