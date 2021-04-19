Sharon Osbourne Opens Up About Julie Chen Controversy

Sharon Osbourne addressed allegations that she used racial slurs when talking about Julie Chen while they worked together on The Talk.

The former co-host on the long-running CBS talk show opened up about the scandal for the first time during an appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher as she denounced “woke” talk and “cancel” culture.

“I’m used to being called names,” Osbourne told Maher, per Variety. “A racist is one I will not take.”

Sharon Osbourne Was Accused of Calling Her Former Costar Julie Chen ‘Wonton’ and ‘Slanty Eyes’

Osbourne exited The Talk after 11 seasons as a cohost following a blowup with her former costars while defending her pal Piers Morgan against allegations of racism for his negative opinion on Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Soon after, former The Talk co-host Leah Remini accused Osbourne of regularly using racist and homophobic slurs when they worked together on the Emmy-winning talk show more than a decade ago. Remini pointed to Osbourne’s alleged language about Chen in particular, accusing her of calling the Big Brother host “wonton” and “slanty eyes” behind her back.

“I never, ever said that,” Osbourne told Maher, adding that such derogatory terms were “not” in her vocabulary. She blamed “disgruntled ladies” who used to be on the show for the story.

Osbourne previously told The Daily Mail that claims she called Chen “wonton” were “crap.”

“Everyone’s got an opinion or a story like the wonton story,” she told the outlet last month. “It’s like f— off with your f—— wonton story. F— off!”

She added that the allegations were “a pile on.” “People want to add fuel to the fire and it comes with the territory and that’s fine,” she said.

After Maher said men are “dogs,” Osbourne replied, “And we’re b—-es.”

“And that’s the way it goes, that’s the way it goes,” she said. “We’ll go, ‘Jesus, did you see what she was just wearing?’ And then you go, ‘Oh hi, you look great.’ You know, we’re b—-es and that’s the way it is. And this has brought it all out.”

Sharon Osbourne Also addressed Holly Robinson Peete’s Allegations That She Got Her Fired From ‘The Talk’ & Blamed Chen Instead

The original season The Talk starred Osbourne, Chen, Remini, Holly Robinson-Robinson-Peete, and Sara Gilbert. In her interview with Maher, Osbourne addressed Robinson-Peete’s recent claims that she once called her “too ghetto” for the CBS chatfest.

“And for Holly, I think I said when I printed the text that she sent me after she said I got her fired. In the text she said, ‘I know it was Julie. I know it was Les. I’m thinking of suing,’” Osbourne told Maher, per The Sun.

In a now-deleted social media post, Osbourne shared an email in which Robinson-Peete appeared to blame Chen for her firing after only one season on the CBS chatfest. In the email shared by Osbourne, Robinson-Peete wrote that the ladies on The Talk were all “paralyzed in fear of the wrath of Julie.”

“If you are angry that I complained to CBS about Julie and the ‘racist’ comment I apologize but I owe it to my family to try to stop the venomous lies Julie is spreading” the former 21 Jump Street star wrote to Osbourne a decade ago, per TooFab. “I am now being told I may need to take legal action to get her to stop trashing me.”

Julie Chen stepped down from The Talk in 2018 following nine seasons as moderator. Her exit came on the heels of her husband, former CBS chief Les Moonves’, sexual misconduct scandal. Chen has not spoken out about Osbourne or The Talk scandal.

