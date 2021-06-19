‘Big Brother’s’ Spencer Clawson Has Some Advice For Parents

“Big Brother” alum Spencer Clawson recently weighed in on the parenting choices of families that hire his company to help them move and don’t make their children help, which he thinks is doing the kids a great disservice. Here is what he had to say and why he thinks it is harmful to kids today.

Clawson Said That Children Who Are Able to Help Should Help

I’ve worked for a moving company for the past 8 years and I’ve noticed something troubling. So many families hire us when they have sons and daughters who are old enough to help but don’t. I’ll focus on the sons because I’m a son. My family moved a lot. About every 2 years & 1/? — Spencer Clawson (@SpencerBClawson) May 30, 2021

In a lengthy Twitter post, Clawson said that he has noticed a “troubling” trend when he goes out to do jobs for the moving company he works for — families with children who are old enough to help don’t make their kids help.

“I’ve worked for a moving company for the past 8 years and I’ve noticed something troubling. So many families hire us when they have sons and daughters who are old enough to help but don’t,” wrote Clawson.

He went on to detail his own experiences moving around a lot as a kid.

“I’ll focus on the sons because I’m a son. My family moved a lot. About every 2 years and my brothers and I were expected to help. Not helping wasn’t an option,” said Clawson. “Moving furniture/boxes/etc teaches cooperation, packing skills, organization, caring for delicate items, and many other things.”

Clawson thinks this “removes an opportunity” for the kids to “build responsibility and confidence.”

“When the families I move hire us instead of making their sons do the moving, it removes an opportunity to overcome an obstacle & therefore diminishes that boy’s range of experiences that build responsibility and confidence. It’s a form of theft to remove unpleasant or unfun challenges from a young adult’s life. This will hurt them longterm,” he said.

Clawson Went On To Say That This Produces Weak Adult Men

Of building character. I know I sound like an old fart, but in my experience moving others I also run into adult men who are useless. Their relationship with their spouse is clearly uneasy or a divorce is the reason for the move in the first place. Weak men are a huge plague 5/? — Spencer Clawson (@SpencerBClawson) May 30, 2021

Clawson went into detail about how he thinks this will hurt the children in the long run — by turning them into weak or useless adults.

He wrote:

They are left as adults who don’t know where being a child stops and being a grown up begins. I’m using moving as an example because it’s something I regularly experience, but cutting the grass, or washing the family vehicles are other examples of building character. I know I sound like an old fart, but in my experience moving others I also run into adult men who are useless. Their relationship with their spouse is clearly uneasy or a divorce is the reason for the move in the first place. Weak men are a huge plague in our society. I don’t mean anything toxic or macho bulls***. I mean dependable, capable, reliable, honest, hardworking men. I see it constantly. Men who make lousy partners and the unhappy spouses who regret building a family with a man who lack necessary skills to navigate the complex & unpleasant terrain of adulthood.

Clawson finished his post by telling his followers “don’t raise these kinds of men.”

“You’re only hurting them by allowing them to go through life w/o being fully formed. Create opportunities for your kids to overcome obstacles & gain experiences. They might fall some but that’s ok!” said Clawson.

Clawson was a contestant on “Big Brother 15,” where he finished in third place. That season was plagued by the houseguests facing some serious consequences when they returned to the real world based on some ugly things they said in the house.

Clawson was investigated for some “jokes” he made about watching child pornography, though the Conway, AR, police department in Clawson’s hometown told “Today” that they “did not find that any criminal act was committed.”

Clawson’s employer at the time, Union Pacific Railroad, also issued a statement distancing itself from what some viewers considered anti-Semitic and misogynistic comments Clawson made on the show.

“The values represented by Spencer Clawson’s comments during the ‘Big Brother’ show do not at all align with Union Pacific’s values. Mr. Clawson is on an unpaid leave of absence while participating on ‘Big Brother.’ Union Pacific does not condone his comments,” said the company in a statement (via “Today”).

