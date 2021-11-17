‘Big Brother 23’ Alums Spar With ‘Big Brother’ Twitter Account

The trusted “Big Brother” spoilers Twitter account @spoilergirl1 had a heated interaction with two “Big Brother 23” alums on November 16 that ended with the account deleting a controversial tweet.

Since season 23 ended, @spoilergirl1 has continued to tweet rumors about the cast, including a claim that there is a secret couple among the cast. After houseguest Tiffany Mitchell responded to one of the account’s tweets with the word “desperate,” the anonymous @spoilergirl1 clapped back. Screenshots of the now-deleted exchange show what went down.

“You had 750k in your hands but handed it over 3 guys who spent all summer not liking you. DESPERATE WHO?” @spoilergirl1 tweeted at Mitchell. The tweet implied that Mitchell would’ve won “Big Brother 23” had she not remained loyal to her Cookout alliance members Xavier Prather, Derek Frazier, and Kyland Young. Frazier and Prather were the final two in the competition. Young placed fourth and Mitchell placed sixth.

Xavier Prather Came to Mitchell’s Defense

Xavier Prather, the winner of “Big Brother 23,” replied to the tweet attacking Mitchell, writing, “Yet, she still got a check 🤔Those 3 guys (including the winner…whoever he is) don’t make it without her plan, but please continue.” Prather was referring to the $75,000 Mitchell won for being America’s Favorite Houseguest.

@spoilergirl1 responded to Prather, tweeting, “Not #BB23 HG (houseguest) proving my point. They’ll do anything for clout especially when a lot of fans did not like them.” @Spoilergirl1 has since deleted her original tweet to Mitchell.

According to @spoilergirl1, they patched things up with Mitchell privately. The account tweeted, “Tiffany and I spoke via DM. I am not enclosing those messages but we’re good. Thanks @absolutelytiff.”

But that wasn’t good enough for some Twitter users who’d been following the drama. “Girlie this is embarrassing,” one user replied. Another wrote, “A ploy to get a DM (direct message) from the AFP (America’s Favorite Player) doesn’t grant you legitimacy btw.”

More ‘Celebrity Big Brother 3’ Casting Rumors Have Emerged

@Spoilergirl1 has previously revealed some names that are supposedly being considered for the cast of “Celebrity Big Brother 3.” Among them are Bravo star Lisa Rinna, “American Idol” alum Clay Aiken, Scott Disick of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, former “Survivor” contestant Boston Rob, Bravo star Jax Taylor, and television personality Tiffany Pollard.

In a November 12 tweet, @spoilergirl1 wrote, “They really want Kellyanne Conway or Sean Spicer. Other names I hear that are gaining interest Danny McBride and Caitlyn Jenner.” Jenner, who was previously married to Kris Jenner and shares two children with her (Kendall and Kylie), was a houseguest on this season of the Australian show “Big Brother VIP.”

Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer were both White House staffers in Donald Trump’s administration. Spicer was the White House Press Secretary and Conway was Senior Counselor to the President.

Danny McBride is an actor and comedian best known for his role in “Pineapple Express.” “Celebrity Big Brother 3” will premiere on Wednesday, February 2 on CBS and Paramount Plus. It’s the first season of the show since 2019.

In past years, the “Celebrity Big Brother” cast was announced only about a week before the season premiere.

