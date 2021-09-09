‘Big Brother 23’ Spoilers: Week 9 Eviction & New HOH Results

The “Big Brother 23” jury house is about to gain its fourth and fifth members when the first double eviction of the summer plays out live on Thursday, Sept. 9. So, who will be joining Britini D’Angelo, Derek Xiao and Sarah Beth Steagull in the “Big Brother 23” jury house?

The first evictee is between Claire Rehfuss and Xavier Prather and it is looking like Claire is going to be packing her bags this week. The second evicted houseguest is most likely to be Alyssa Lopez — unless Alyssa win the next Head of Household competition. There is also a chance she wins the Power of Veto if she is nominated during the double eviction.

Either way, it should be exciting to watch play out. Follow along with our live eviction episode post below, but be warned of spoilers. Also, in case you haven’t heard — CBS just announced a winter edition of “Big Brother” for winter 2022.

All times Eastern.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’s’ Derek Xiao On What He Really Thinks About the Cookout Alliance — Exit Interview