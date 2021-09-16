‘Big Brother 23’ Spoilers: Week 10 Double Eviction & New HOH Results

The “Big Brother 23” jury house is about to gain its sixth and seventh members when the second double eviction of the summer airs on Thursday, Sept. 16. So, who will be joining Britini D’Angelo, Derek Xiao, Sarah Beth Steagall, Claire Rehfuss, and Alyssa Lopez in the “Big Brother 23” jury house?

The first eviction is between Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha because neither one of them won the Power of Veto this week, so Head of Household Kyland Young’s nominations remained the same.

Things are not looking good for Tiffany. She was the men’s target this week and they will probably evict by a 2-1 vote (with Azah Awasum being her “pity” vote). The real fun begins with the first Head of Household competition Thursday night. Hannah needs to win it or she is probably the next out (unless she can win the Power of Veto). It should be exciting to watch. Follow along below with our live post but be warned of spoilers.

All times Eastern.

8:05 — So, just FYI — I’m sure this was a surprise to the houseguests, but they filmed this yesterday (the feeds went down). So by the time the feeds come back tonight, there will probably already be a new HOH. I’m not sure exactly what is going ot air tonight, but this is not a live episode.

8:10 — How, exactly, did Tiffany break trust with Kyland or Xavier? All she did was mastermind this entire thing. Honestly, if you don’t watch the feeds, you should know that Tiffany is being done so dirty by the editing this season.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

