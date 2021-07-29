‘Big Brother’ Live Eviction & HOH Spoilers for 7/29/2021

It is week three in the “Big Brother 23” house and it looks as though another man is walking out the door. Unless something changed drastically in the house on Thursday, July 29, Brent Champagne is going to be evicted — and it sounds like it might be the first blindside of the season.

The real suspense this week will be who wins Head of Household for week four. This is a big one because right now, it is basically the Kings (Xavier Prather, Sarah Beth Steagull, Alyssa Lopez, and Christian Birkenberger) against the rest of the house because they are the only team still fully intact. Alyssa and Christian know they have a target on their backs as teammates and a showmance, so they better hope they win HOH.

Follow along with our live results below but be warned of spoilers from the live eviction episode.

All times Eastern.

