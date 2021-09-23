‘Big Brother 23’ Spoilers: Week 12 Eviction & New HOH Results

The “Big Brother 23” jury house is about to gain its eighth and final member before the finale when the last Thursday eviction episode airs live on Thursday, Sept. 23. So, who will be joining Britini D’Angelo, Derek Xiao, Sarah Beth Steagall, Claire Rehfuss, Alyssa Lopez, Tiffany Mitchell, and Hannah Chaddha in the “Big Brother 23” jury house?

Things are not looking good for Kyland Young. His perceived BFF Xavier Prather left him on the block alongside Azah Awasum, which leaves Derek Frazier as the sole vote to evict this week. Derek seems to have decided to take Kyland out and keep his ally Azah, but of course, anything can happen on “Big Brother.”

The real juiciness is who wins the first round of the final Head of Household competition, thereby jumping them to the final HOH round on finale night. Of course, that doesn’t guarantee them a spot in the final two — whoever wins on finale night will have that decision to make.

Follow along below with our live post but be warned of spoilers.

All times Eastern.

8:10 — Here we go! It might be the first real blindside of the summer because Kyland (as far as we know) does not know he’s in danger. But Kyland is still convinced that Derek will send Azah home like she’s his “plus-one,” when she’s actually not. She’s a member of the Cookout. Don’t act like she’s “other,” Kyland. As Derek struggles, Azah tells him that they can let Xavier use the POV on her and she’s happy to send Kyland packing and let Derek keep his hands clean.

8:15 — The DELUSIONS of GRANDEUR that are coming out of Derek’s mouth are INSANE. He thinks he dragged Azah to the end?! He thinks he made big moves in the game?! Remember how absolutely shocked he was when Tiffany clued him in on how he can’t win in a final two sitting next to Xavier. Derek did NOTHING this summer except lie around in bed and call women B-words.

