‘Big Brother’ 2021 Spoilers: Week 6 Eviction & New HOH Results

It is time to send the first jury member packing on “Big Brother 23,” and to crown a new Head of Household. The eviction this week is looking fairly solid, though a last-minute flip is certainly possible this week.

The next Head of Household is crucial for the non-Cookout alliance members in the house. If they don’t win, chances are they are going to get picked off one by one until only the six Cookout members remain. There is also the second week of the High Roller Room. This week’s power costs $125 and it will let someone remove a nominee but the replacement will be chosen by a random roulette wheel spin. Here is how to vote for who you want to receive the most BB bucks to spend in the High Roller room.

Follow along with our live blog below but be warned of spoilers.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT THE WEEK 6 EVICTED HOUSEGUEST OR THE WEEK 7 HEAD OF HOUSEHOLD WINNER

All times Eastern.

8:05 — The show picks up where it left off, with Kyland and Alyssa able to veto one nominee apiece after the Power of Veto competition. In what comes as a huge shock to Britini, Kyland uses his Power of Veto to take Claire off the block and put up Britini in her place. The plan is to backdoor Britini because she could not keep quiet about how much money she won and that she was saving it for the roulette power.

8:10 — Britini is beside herself by being put on the block without a chance to win the veto. But she’s playing a terrible game. She has won some competitions, yes, but overall, she has no solid alliance, she’s all over the place and she’s unpredictable. That’s why they want her out.

8:15 — Now is the montage where Derek X and Claire pitch their buddies (Hannah and Tiffany, respectively) about keeping Britini. However, they went about this ALL wrong. Claire and Derek X. have actually sussed out that the Cookout exists. So they should have known better than to mention keeping Britini to Tiffany and Hannah. If they had been smart, they would have quietly (VERY quietly) gotten Alyssa and Sarah Beth on board to keep Britini but acted like they were voting to evict Britini. Then Azah throwing Britini a pity vote would have flipped the house. But they played this all wrong.

8:20 — Now we get a segment of how Derek X. is putting it together about the Cookout, which the Cookout means they have to (HAVE TO) win HOH this week. As Team Chaos, I’m rooting for Derek X. or Claire to win HOH this week because that keeps things interesting. I’m still Team Tiffany on who I think should win the game.

8:30 — Time to vote. Britini raps again, lordy. But at least she has stopped crying. She is evicted by a vote of 7-1.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

