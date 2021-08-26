‘Big Brother’ 2021 Spoilers: Week 7 Eviction & New HOH Results

The “Big Brother 23” jury house is about to gain its second member when either Derek Xiao or Claire Rehfuss is evicted on the Thursday, August 26 episode of the show. If you’re curious about who is likely to go, check out our eviction prediction post, but be warned of spoilers.

At least neither possible evictee is going down without a fight. Both Derek and Claire worked up until the very last minute to try to stay in the house, so it will be interesting to see how the votes go. Also, the next Head of Household is pretty crucial for a few houseguests.

Tiffany Mitchell has figured out that the men of the Cookout have been dispensing with the women’s plus-ones outside of the alliance before they’ve been going after their own, so she would really like to win HOH to see if she can evict Sarah Beth Steagull. But of course, everything could be upended by the Coin of Destiny power this week.

Follow along with our live eviction episode post below, but be warned of spoilers.

All times Eastern.

8:10 — It’s a montage of how the house wants Derek X. out. Yeah, he has been trying really hard this week to get to stay and he almost flipped it. At the last minute, Azah talked about voting to keep him, but her reason not to was because she “didn’t want Xavier to come out of solitary to a surprise,” which — are you INSANE?! This is “Big Brother,” Azah! That’s a baller move right there! But yeah, Derek’s goose is cooked.

