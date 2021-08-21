‘Big Brother 23’ High Roller Results Week 2

Here’s what we know about the money distribution and the power for the “Big Brother 23” High Roller Room in week 2. It makes the Power of Veto competition crucial for two houseguests.

Read on to find out how the power works this week and what that means for the house but be warned of spoilers ahead.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ON WHO THE NOMINEES ARE AND WHO WON THE SECOND HIGH ROLLER ROOM POWER

The Money and the Power





From what we have gathered from the live feeds, the money distribution this week was that Claire Rehfuss, Derek Frazier, and Derek Xiao each got $100. Xavier Prather, Alyssa Lopez, and Hannah Chaddha each got $75 and everyone else got $50. That puts the totals at:

Derek X = $200

Derek F., Hannah, and Xavier = $150

Alyssa = $125

Claire and Azah = $100

Tiffany = $75

Sarah Beth and Kyland = $50

Now, the roulette power, which lets the winner of the power remove one nominee who is then replaced by a random roulette wheel spin, costs $125. That means the only people eligible to play for the power this week are Alyssa, Derek F., Hannah, Xavier, and Derek X.

It sounds like Alyssa is the only person who played for the power this week. That makes sense for her because even if she gets $100 next week, she doesn’t have enough to play for the Coup d’Etat because it costs $250. So as the only player, Alyssa won the power and the roulette wheel put Xavier on the block.

One other note — Hannah is lying and saying she played for the roulette power and she did not, so the house thinks she played and lost and only has $25 left, when in fact, she has $150.

The Nominees and What This Means





Head of Household Sarah Beth initially nominated Derek F. and Claire. Her plan is to backdoor Derek X. if he doesn’t win the Power of Veto — and it’s a shame Derek X. could haven’t sussed that out. He should have played for the roulette power and taken Claire off if he won. That was one of the only ways the non-Cookout houseguests stand a chance this week.

After Alyssa won, she took Derek F. off the block and the roulette wheel put Xavier up there with Claire, which is not great for her chances because Xavier is a competitor and very well-liked in the house.

The Power of Veto is crucial this week. The optimum outcome for the non-Cookout peeps is that Derek X. plays and wins and takes Claire off, then Sarah Beth is forced to nominate a second Cookout member because we don’t think Alyssa can be a replacement nominee. But we are not 100 percent sure about that until Sunday’s episode airs.

The second-best outcome for Claire is if she wins the Power of Veto and takes herself off the block. But in that scenario, Derek X. will probably be the replacement nominee and will be going home, unless he can get in Sarah Beth’s ear and convince her to put up someone else.

Needless to say, the Power of Veto is a potential game-changer this week depending on who wins it.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

