‘Big Brother’ 2021 Spoilers: Week 4 Eviction & HOH Results

It’s time for the next elimination and Head of Household competition on “Big Brother 23.” The eviction is again a foregone conclusion, but the Head of Household competition is going to be a doozy.

A lot of people need to win it (and some of them are not aware of just how badly they need this win) and it’s our first endurance competition of the summer, which will play out live on the feeds after the East Coast airing of the episode. Here is how to watch “Big Brother” online.

All times Eastern.

8:05 — The team twist is over, just like all of us who are not in the house knew would happen after the week four eviction. It will be very interesting to see if alliances shift very much without teams. Also, it is time to go after Christian, hamsters. He can’t play for HOH! Don’t be stupid! The guy has won a ton of competitions so far.

8:10 — Now we see how Tiffany and Hannah have made a final two together. It’s weird but I’m not sure I love this for Tiffany’s game. I feel like Tiffany is playing a great game so far, but I’m not sure about Hannah. I hope this doesn’t end up being Tiffany’s downfall down the line. What I do think is super smart is Tiffany’s Cookout-plus-Duo plan. That is super smart. Everybody has a partner outside of the Cookout to keep the heat off of them and someone who can go home if the duo gets put on the block. Tiffany-Claire, Kyland-Sarah Beth, Hannah-Derek X, Azah-Britini, and Derek F. doesn’t need anybody. So who does Xavier have? Alyssa?

8:30 — There is a lot of filler here. Derek F’s dance, Tiffany getting mad about nobody saying “good morning” to her, Whitney not getting any votes to stay, etc etc. Let’s get to the vote!

8:35 — Whitney is evicted unanimously.

8:40 — In her exit interview, Whitney thinks she was evicted because she’s a huge advocate for female empowerment, so the guys were very scared of her. Huh. If she was so into female empowerment, why wouldn’t she have gotten an all-female alliance together in week one?

8:50 — Julie tells the houseguests the team twist is over. Time for the next HOH and it’s endurance! Bring it on!

9:00 — The HOH comp is the annual wall comp. They are standing on a very narrow ledge on the side of a boat. They have hand holds and goggles, but that is about it.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

