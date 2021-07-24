‘Big Brother’ Week 3 Nominations & Wildcard Results

Here are the results of the “Big Brother 23” week 3 Wildcard competition and nomination ceremony, but be warned of spoilers ahead.

'Big Brother 23' Brandon 'Frenchie' French Exit Interview

Earlier in the day on Friday, Tiffany Mitchell, Britini D’Angelo, and Derek Xiao played in the Wildcard Competition. Tiffany emerged as the winner but chose not to use the safety due to whatever the “twist” was that came along with safety. No one on the live feeds has yet mentioned what the twist was that Tiffany didn’t want to go along with, so we may have to wait for Sunday’s (July 25) episode to find out what it was.

However, the Queens team did assemble after the competition to talk about how Tiffany is worried that Britini thought she (Tiffany) was targeting Britini during the competition. Claire Rehfuss and Kyland Young are wondering if they need to do damage control in that regard.

So, that’s two weeks in a row the safety person chose not to keep safety. Tiffany must feel secure that she is not in Head of Household Xavier Prather’s sights (and she’s not, his target is Brent Champagne.

Also, for what it’s worth — the fourth and final Wildcard is next week and the only people eligible to play are Azah Awasum or Derek Frazier from the Jokers, Whitney Williams from the Aces, Alyssa Lopez or Xavier from the Kings, and Claire from the Queens. Since one of the teams will be safe due to the Head of Household win, it could turn out two houseguests never get a chance to play in the Wildcard. At least one houseguest will end up that way — Azah, Derek F., Alyssa, or Xavier.

It is no secret that most of the house was targeting Brent this week and Xavier is one of those people. So to minimize the amount of “blood” on his hands, Xavier nominated Brent and Britini — presumably because she’s already been nominated, she won’t be as mad and she’ll know no one is going to vote her out.

What will be interesting is if Brent manages to win the Power of Veto and take himself off the block. We don’t really think anyone else in the house would take him off with the POV, so he’s on his own.

But if Brent does manage to take himself off, Xavier told Azah that Whitney would be the replacement nominee. However, he and Whitney are pretty cuddly in the house and we’re not convinced that’s what Xavier would do. Brent has been working Xavier hard to put up a woman if Brent takes himself off to ensure that a woman goes home, but we don’t think it’ll be Whitney. We think it might be Claire.

But we’ll have to wait and see how the Power of Veto plays out.

"Big Brother" season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

