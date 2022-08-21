Big Brother 24 Spoilers: Split House Twist Teams Revealed

In the Thursday, August 18 episode of “Big Brother,” host Julie Chen introduced a new twist to shake up the game.

Shortly after Indy Santos’s elimination on August 18, Julie told the ten remaining players that for the next week, they would be divided into two groups of five. The two groups-Big Brochella and Dyre Fest-would play an entire week of “Big Brother” separately, culminating in a double eviction at the end of the week.

The twist kicked off with a Head of Household competition. Michael Bruner became the HOH of Big Brochella and Terrance Higgins became the HOH of Dyre Fest.

After the competition, Julie informed Michael and Terrance that they would each pick four players to join their team.

What Are the Teams?

SPOILERS AHEAD: DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS

Inside: Michael + Brittany, Jasmine, Monte, Taylor

Outside: Terrance + Alyssa, Joseph, Kyle, Turner okay now I'm out, good night hamsterwatchers 😘 pic.twitter.com/vUQmmW6RVZ — hamsterwatch #bb24 (@hamsterwatch) August 19, 2022

Trusted “Big Brother” spoiler account Hamsterwatch leaked the teams in an August 19 tweet.

According to Hamsterwatch, Michael chose Brittany, Jasmine, Taylor, and Monte to join him inside the house at Brochella.

Terrance chose Alyssa, Joseph, Kyle, and Turner to join him outside at Dyre festival.

LIVE FEED RECAP: Here’s What You Missed

What’s going on at Brochella?

According to Big Brother Network, Michael nominated Jasmine and Monte for eviction. On the 24-hour live feeds, Michael and his closest ally Brittany contemplated targeting their Leftovers alliance member Monte but decided to focus on getting out Jasmine instead.

So, who won the Veto?

According to Big Brother Network, Brittany won the Power of Veto, which is great news for Michael. Brittany and Michael have been close allies since early on in the game, so she will likely follow Michael’s lead about what to do with the Veto.

According to Big Brother Network, Brittany chose to honor Michael’s nominations and did not use the Power of Veto. That means either Jasmine or Monte will leave the house on Thursday, August 25.

What’s going on at Dyre Fest?

According to Big Brother Network, Terrance nominated Joseph and Turner for eviction. Terrance is reportedly targeting Joseph this week, Big Brother Network reported.

So, who won the Veto?

Big Brother Network reported that Terrance won the Power of Veto. At this time, it is unclear if Terrance used the Power of Veto. It seems unlikely he would use the Veto but we will have to wait and see.

Update soon to come.

