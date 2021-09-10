‘Big Brother 23’ Spoilers: Head of Household Results for Week 10

UPDATE: After the live double eviction was over, there was a new Head of Household crowned late Thursday night. Click here to find out who holds the power going into week 10.

The original post continues below.

After the exciting double eviction episode on Thursday, Sept. 9, the “Big Brother 23” house was pretty calm — for a few hours, anyway. Then late in the night, the next Head of Household competition took place. Now we know who holds most of the power for week 10 and who the first Cookout casualty is likely to be.

Read on to find out what went down but be warned of spoilers.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT THE NEW HEAD OF HOUSEHOLD AND WHO THE LIKELY NOMINEES ARE

The New Head of Household





Play



Big Brother 23 – Crash, Boom, Pow Houseguests test their memory and attention to detail, attempting to choose the right onomatopoeia which will lead them to be the new Head of Household. Subscribe to the "Big Brother' Channel HERE: bit.ly/1lvQig6 Watch Full Episodes of "Big Brother" HERE: bit.ly/1IzC38F Follow "Big Brother" on Instagram HERE: bit.ly/1htEDV1 Like "Big Brother" on Facebook HERE: on.fb.me/1DD6jAX… 2021-09-10T04:00:17Z

It sounds like the competition was similar to the “Caged Eggs” competition that has appeared on several past seasons (11, 12, 15-18, and 21). The winner was Kyland Young, something he could be heard complaining about on the live feeds, which is apparently pretty on brand for him.

He and Derek Frazier were talking about how Kyland didn’t actually mean to win and Derek thought he had it in the bag, but ultimately, Kyland won it.

This is not great news for the ladies of the Cookout. Kyland has repeatedly said he wants to sit next to Xavier Prather at the end, which honestly feels like a very foolish move, but OK.

The Targets





Play



Big Brother 23 – Logo, Let's Go In this double-elimination episode, the houseguests race to complete the Big Brother Comics logo for the Power of Veto. Subscribe to the "Big Brother' Channel HERE: bit.ly/1lvQig6 Watch Full Episodes of "Big Brother" HERE: bit.ly/1IzC38F Follow "Big Brother" on Instagram HERE: bit.ly/1htEDV1 Like "Big Brother" on Facebook HERE: on.fb.me/1DD6jAX Follow "Big Brother" on Twitter HERE:… 2021-09-10T04:00:31Z

Because Kyland wants to take the men to the end, he is planning on nominating Tiffany Mitchell and Hannah Chaddha. Tiffany is clearly his target this week because he was already talking about the next Head of Household competition and what they do if Hannah wins it — so obviously, he thinks Tiffany will not be there in a week’s time. Unfortunately, Tiffany seems to be completely in the dark about being the target. She was talking to Kyland like him winning was the next-best scenario to her winning and clearly, that is not the case.

Kyland did talk to the camera at one point and say that he would “love to do something crazy” and put up Tiffany and Xavier to let them battle it out, but he doesn’t think that would ultimately be a very smart move.

If Tiffany happens to win the Power of Veto this week, Azah Awasum will be her replacement nominee and then Hannah is probably going home. The men all think Azah is the one who will be the most loyal to them, so they are not targeting her.

The only interesting scenario here is if Azah wins the Power of Veto and uses it on either Hannah or Tiffany, thereby forcing Kyland to put either Xavier or Derek F. on the block. In that scenario, there are three votes and two of them are Azah and whomever she removed from the block, so they could send one of the men to the jury house.

We will just have to see how it all plays out, but right now, it sounds like it is Tiffany’s week to go home, which is extra sad after she just cut her best friend in the house in favor of the alliance that is now turning on her.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’s’ Derek Xiao On What He Really Thinks About the Cookout Alliance — Exit Interview