‘Big Brother 23’ Week 10 Nominations

The nominations are in for week 10 in the “Big Brother 23” house. Read on to find out who the new Head of Household put on the block, but be warned of spoilers ahead.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED ABOUT WHO IS THE NEW HEAD OF HOUSEHOLD AND WHO THEY NOMINATED FOR THIS WEEK

After Thursday’s (Sept. 9) live double eviction, the next Head of Household competition took place late Thursday night. It sounds like it was something similar to the “Caged Eggs” competition that we’ve seen in multiple seasons over the years.

When the feeds came back, Kyland Young was the new Head of Household. He made it sound like he didn’t actually want to win it and was hoping Derek Frazier would win, but Kyland somehow ended up HOH. Either way, the target would have been the same whether Kyland or Derek won — Tiffany Mitchell is the target this week. The only way she would have not been the target would have been if she or Hannah Chaddha had won HOH (and Hannah couldn’t compete, as outgoing HOH).

Tiffany spent a good portion of Friday talking to Kyland about how it is in his best interest to target Xavier Prather, but Kyland is convinced he needs to sit next to the strongest player at the end and he sees Xavier as the strongest player. There are a couple things there we don’t agree with — Tiffany is way more in control of the game than Xavier; Xavier has basically done nothing this entire summer. But also, Xavier is extremely well-liked, so Kyland is playing for 2nd place if he takes Xavier to the end with him.

But anyway, that is how Kyland feels. So after the feeds came back Friday night, Tiffany and Hannah were on the block.

Unfortunately, it looks like a woman is for sure going home this week. Hannah is nominated because if she wins the Power of Veto, she would use it on Tiffany, so she has to be on the block next to Tiffany. If either one of them win, they’ll take themselves off (obviously), but then the other one probably goes home.

There is a small chance that if Azah Awasum wins the Power of Veto, she could be convinced to use it on Hannah and then either Derek or Xavier would go up in her place, but Derek has made it very clear to Azah that if she does win the Power of Veto, she better not use it.

What would be kind of amazing is if Azah won the Power of Veto, took Tiffany off the block and then Xavier was the replacement nominee. Then Tiffany and Azah could vote him out.

But that likely will not happen and most likely Tiffany is toast this week, which is a shame because she played a very good game getting the Cookout to the final six and now she’s the first one cut.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

