‘Big Brother 23’ Week 8 Nominations

The nominations are in for week eight in the “Big Brother 23” house. Read on to find out who the new Head of Household put on the block, but be warned of spoilers ahead.

Tiffany Mitchell won Head of Household during the Thursday, August 26 live eviction episode. Overnight in the “Big Brother” house, she wasted no time zeroing in on her target — Sarah Beth Steagull. To that end, Tiffany put Sarah Beth and Sarah Beth’s partner in crime Kyland Young on the block this week.

Tiffany was fairly open and honest with them about how they were going up, though Tiffany lied to Sarah Beth about being the target. Kyland understands being nominated because he knows they are a strong duo in the house, and Sarah Beth understands being nominated because she just evicted one of Tiffany’s allies, Derek Xiao. Sarah Beth also appreciates being given a chance to play for the Power of Veto instead of Tiffany trying to backdoor her.

Xavier Prather is also on the block. Remember, he took the “third nominee” punishment in last week’s Power of Veto competition, so unless he was HOH this week, he would be the third nominee next to whomever the HOH put on the block.

So ahead of the Coin of Destiny power there are three nominees: Xavier, Kyland, and Sarah Beth.

As of now, the money totals stand:

Derek Frazier: $250

Hannah Chaddha: $150

Azah Awasum and Claire Rehfuss: $100

Tiffany: $75

Kyland and Sarah Beth: $50

Alyssa Lopez and Xavier: $0

But between the envelopes randomly chosen during the HOH competition and the third round of America voting, anyone could increase their total by $200.

Tiffany said on the live feeds Thursday night that if Sarah Beth comes down, Alyssa would be her replacement nominee because Alyssa/Xavier is another strong duo in the house. In that instance, Alyssa is probably gone.

Now, the Coin of Destiny could change things entirely. Derek F. and Hannah are guaranteed to be able to play for it (because even if Hannah only gets $50 from her envelope and $50 from America, that’s still enough).

Claire will probably also be able to play for it because she will probably get $100 from America and at least $50 from her envelope. We would be surprised if Azah can play because she hasn’t gotten $100 from American ever, but if her envelopment has $100 in it, she could play too.

Tiffany might be able to play for it and if she can, she probably will to try to ensure no one can steal her HOH out from under her.

Kyland and Sarah Beth would each need $100 from their envelopes and $100 from America, which is unlikely at this point. And Alyssa and Xavier cannot mathematically get enough money to play.

Stay tuned with Heavy later tonight to find out the results of the Coin of Destiny.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

