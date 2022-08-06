Big Brother 24 Spoilers: Week 5 HOH & Nominations

A new Head of Household was crowned late at night on Thursday, August 4.

Michael Bruner became the new Head of Household and scored his fifth competition win of the season.

Who Did Michael Nominate?

LIVE FEED RECAP:

Michael and the Leftovers alliance discussed who to nominate for eviction on the 24-hour live feeds.

The Leftovers initially wanted Michael to nominate Daniel and Kyle and vote out Daniel.

Daniel’s number one ally, Nicole Layog, was evicted on Thursday night, leaving the Elvis impersonator with no real allies left in the house.

After some discussion, Michael decided to nominate the Festie Besties Terrance, Joseph, and Monte for eviction.

The plan as of now is to backdoor Daniel. If one of the Leftovers wins POV, they will take the three boys off the block, and Michael will name Kyle and Daniel as the replacement nominees.

While it may seem obvious to target Daniel this week, Michael confessed on the feeds that he isn’t completely sold on the idea.

Daniel is on an island by himself in the game. He currently doesn’t have any power or sway with the other houseguests. Michael mentioned that keeping Daniel this week could be good for his game.

If Kyle and Daniel win Veto, the Leftovers agreed to vote out Terrance, so at this point, it isn’t 100 percent clear who will be leaving the house on Thursday.

Nicole Layog on Her Relationship With Taylor Hale

Nicole was evicted from the “Big Brother” house on Thursday, August 4, with a 9-to-1 vote.

The private chef received considerable backlash on social media for her behavior towards her Festie Bestie Taylor Hale.

Nicole’s behavior upset many fans on Twitter, who accused the 41-year-old of bullying Taylor.

Nicole is now owning up to her past mistakes.

In an interview with Parade earlier this week, the former houseguest expressed regret for her behavior towards Taylor and said she looks forward to clearing the air with her at the reunion.

“I know that a lot of the things that I said were not nice, and I can say that a lot of it was strategic,” she told journalist Mike Bloom.

“As Taylor and I as far as clearing the air, I definitely have spoken to her,” she continued. “I’ve been very open as far as apologizing and trying to make sure that I walked out of that house with her knowing that I at least am aware of most of the things that I’ve said. I definitely need to go back, and I would love to watch and listen and read and see all the things, so that I can address everything individually with her when we get the time to meet again in October.”

Nicole also addressed Daniel’s blowup at Taylor, where he blamed her for Paloma’s impromptu departure from the show.

The confrontation occurred because of a miscommunication.

Earlier in the week, before the fight, Taylor saw Nicole crying upstairs. She assumed her Festie Bestie was crying about her mom, who is struggling with health issues.

Taylor tried to comfort Nicole, telling her that she would understand if she didn’t want to participate in the Veto competition.

Nicole did not react well to Taylor’s words and thought the beauty queen was telling her to give up her game. When Nicole told Daniel what happened, he took it upon himself to call out Taylor.

Nicole shared her thoughts on the confrontation in her exit interview with Bloom.

“I can’t speak for Daniel,” she said. “I realized in this game that you can’t control somebody’s actions. Period. And in that moment, my intentions were not for him to obviously react in that way. I didn’t realize that that was going to affect him the way it did when I walked out of the room. I was venting. I did ask him not to say anything.”

Stay tuned for more “Big Brother 24” updates.

