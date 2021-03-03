A Celebrity Big Brother Contestant Was Due in Court For Restraining Order

Celebrity Big Brother winner Tamar Braxton has had a rough past year. She attempted suicide back in July and later said that it was the way she was portrayed on reality TV that drove her to it. Her then-boyfriend David Adefeso later filed a restraining order against her, saying that she was abusive toward him and threatened to commit a murder-suicide.

They were both due in court this week for a hearing regarding the restraining order Adefeso filed against Braxton. Here’s what happened.

The Restraining Order Has Been Dismissed

According to TMZ, the judge in the case dismissed the restraining order because neither Braxton nor Adefeso showed up for their court appearance. It is unknown why neither of them appeared in court, but TMZ said they were told the couple has not reconciled.

In a recent interview with Fox Soul, Braxton defended Adefeso and blames their downfall on reality TV.

“Why is it when a man cares about his woman, is concerned about his woman, asks about people that are in her life, protects his woman — why is he called controlling? Why can’t he be looking out for his woman? I don’t really understand that,” said Braxton, adding, “He wasn’t mean or nasty or rude to me. He was amazing to my child. We had a pretty decent relationship and the minute it came on tv is when things started going downhill.”

She has repeatedly said that the way WeTV depicted her life on the show Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life is the reason for her downward spiral. In the Fox Soul interview, she reiterated those sentiments.

“I hated the show. I find it to be very disrespectful, disregarding. That show was supposed to show a Black woman and how she picked herself up again, being a single mom, how she started dating again after divorce and creating the life you actually wanted to have for yourself,” said Braxton.

Braxton Talks About the Infamous Car Ride Incident

Part of Adefeso’s restraining order was due to a fight he and Braxton had in a car, one in which Braxton had a bruise on her arm. In the Fox Soul interview, she got into that as much as she could but couldn’t say a lot because of “the legal aspect.”

“That day in the car was a horrible day and it was a lot of emotions. It was a lot happening. And I’m not making excuses for him. But I’m talking about the experience that we both had with suicide and how hard that was for both of us. And how difficult it was for the both of us to figure out what had just transpired in our relationship, in our friendship, in our family. It was very, very hard,” said Braxton.

She went on to say that that was “probably the worst argument” she’s ever had in her life, but she wants people to know that she and Adefeso “were not in an emotionally or physically abusive relationship.”

Braxton also said that the biggest “bruise” from that car ride is interior and she wishes she and Adefeso could get to a better place and she has no ill will toward him.

“I really wish I had the tools to have a different conversation with him because at the end of the day, we were really good friends and what we experienced was something that was magical and that’s not the case anymore. I’m not saying that’s what I want it to be. A lot of things have been said and a lot of things have been done. But at the end of the day, I wish him the best on any endeavors that he has,” said Braxton.

