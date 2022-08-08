Big Brother: Taylor Hale Reveals New Crush

A “Big Brother” season wouldn’t be complete without at least one showmance to shake up the game.

Houseguests Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider became the first showmance of the season and coined the couple name “Kylyssa.”

For awhile it looked like Kylyssa might be the only showmance in the house, but earlier this week, a houseguest revealed a new crush that has fans buzzing.

Here’s what you need to know.

Taylor Has a Crush

TAYLOR TOLD BRITTANY SHE HAS A CRUSH ON JOSEPH! I REPEAT! TAYLOR TOLD BRITTANY SHE HAS A CRUSH ON JOSEPH! #bb24 pic.twitter.com/m5GiIIin90 — frill 💝 taylor (@NULL_cmd) August 7, 2022

On August 7, a “Big Brother” fan account shared a clip from the 24-hour live feeds on Twitter, in which Taylor Hale admits to crushing on fellow houseguest Joseph Abdin.

In the clip, Taylor tells Brittany Hoopes, “tell me to stop having a crush.”

“On who? Joseph?” Brittany replied.

Taylor then confirmed that Joseph was the houseguest she is currently crushing on.

The two have been getting more flirty in recent days.

In another live feed clip posted by a “Big Brother” fan account, Joseph told Jasmine Davis and Indy Santos that Taylor looked like a girl he used to date.

Michael & Brittany Talk Taylor & Joseph

Michael finds out Taylor has a crush on Joseph.. #BB24 pic.twitter.com/7bHkOZZqTL — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) August 8, 2022

It didn’t take long for news of Taylor’s crush to start circulating throughout the house.

In a clip posted by a “Big Brother” fan account, Brittany told her Festie Bestie Michael Bruner about Taylor’s crush.

“[Taylor’s] got a crush on Joseph now,” Brittany told Michael.

“I knew it,” he replied. “They started sleeping next to each other…and Taylor was like, ‘I miss flirting,’ and Joseph was like, ‘Oh, you can flirt with me.'”

“I think it could happen,” Michael told Brittany.

Fans React to Possible Taylor & Joseph Showmance

“Big Brother” fans reacted to the possibility of a Joseph and Taylor showmance on Twitter.

Some fans were excited about the potential new romance.

“I definitely can see the two of them together!! [Come on] Joseph, what you waiting for?” one fan Tweeted.

“I’m all about it,” another fan wrote.

“They would be the only showmance [I would] ship,” a third Twitter user tweeted.

Other fans were not so impressed and worried about how a showmance would affect Taylor’s game.

“Idk bout this..I want her to stay focused on the game..hook up after the win sis,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I want her to stay focus on the game. If you want to see where this relationship can go after the show ends, cool! Just stay in the game & get bag Tay! But Ray Charles could see they like each other.” another user wrote.

How to Watch the Live Feeds

The live feeds are available on Paramount Plus. Fans can access the feeds by signing up for a Paramount Plus subscription.

The streaming service offers two subscription plans. Users can either pay $4.99 a month or sign up for a premium subscription plan for $9.99 a month and enjoy advertisement-free content.

“Big Brother 24” airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

