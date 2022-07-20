Big Brother 24: Taylor Hale Reveals She Wants to ‘Make Out’ With Fellow Houseguest

Things are heating up in the “Big Brother” house! Earlier this week, houseguest Taylor Hale revealed she wants to make out with one of her fellow BB24 castmates.

Here’s what you need to know.

Taylor Wants to Make Out With Daniel

On July 18, a “Big Brother” fan account shared a video on Twitter that showed Taylor admitting she would like to make out with former Head of Household Daniel Durston.

The video began with Ameerah asking Taylor, “So, you like Daniel?” to which Taylor replied, “I don’t like him. I wanna make out with him.”

In a separate video posted by the same account, Taylor said, “I wanna make out, hard. I want heavy petting and making out.”

According to Showbiz Cheatsheet, Taylor spoke more about her crush later on, telling the girls in the house, “He’s good-looking, he’s sweet, and he’d be a fun summer thing thing for a little bit.”

According to the publication, the personal stylist also revealed she has a crush on “Big Brother 23” winner Xavier Prather.

Fans React to Taylor’s Crush

“Big Brother” fans were surprised by Taylor’s confession and took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the potential showmance.

“Taylor likes Daniel??? I just fell to my knees in Wal-Mart #BB24,” one fan joked.

“Taylor ‘crushing’ on Daniel humanized her to the other girls who can now relate to this as [they’ve] all probably had bad taste in men before #BB24,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Taylor is looking better and better in this game. It’s INSANE that her crush on Daniel literally changed her trajectory. #BB24,” a third user pointed out.

“I need Taylor to talk to the cameras and just tell us straight up. Like girl… do you ACTUALLY like Daniel or are you just playing him like a fiddle? #bb24,” a fourth user tweeted.

Who Is Going Home This Week

**SPOILERS AHEAD: DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS**

Paloma Aguilar’s impromptu exit from the “Big Brother” house had a major impact on the first eviction of the season. On Thursday, July 14, host Julie Chen informed the houseguests that Paloma had left the game and revealed the first eviction was canceled.

The first eviction will take place on Friday, July 22, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount Plus.

LIVE FEED COVERAGE: WHAT WENT DOWN THIS WEEK ON THE LIVE FEEDS:

On the Sunday, July 17 episode of “Big Brother,” Jasmine Davis was crowned Head of Household.

Jasmine initially planned to target Taylor, but after talking with the Girls Girls alliance, she decided to go after a bigger target.

Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli offered to go up as a pawn, but little did he know that the Girls Girls alliance was secretly planning on voting him out.

Jasmine nominated Pooch and Taylor for eviction at the nomination ceremony. According to Big Brother Network, Michael Bruner won the POV competition this week and decided not to use the Veto, so Taylor and Pooch remain on the block.

If everything goes according to plan, Pooch will likely be sent packing during Friday’s eviction episode.

Stay tuned for more “Big Brother 24” updates.

