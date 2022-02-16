Todrick Hall Disses ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Houseguest on Live Feeds

Todrick Hall, 36, recently had some not-so-nice things to say about celebrity houseguest Shanna Moakler.

Shanna was unanimously voted out of the house on Monday, February 14. The former beauty pageant winner formed strong friendships with houseguests Lamar Odom and Chris Kirkpatrick, but her relationship with Todrick Hall was less than perfect.

Todrick Disses Shanna

Todrick shared some harsh words about his fellow houseguest Shanna Moakler during conversations captured on the live feeds.

The American Idol alum criticized Shanna’s relationship history, stating, “What message are we sending to the world that this blonde girl who’s famous for marrying famous people, we gonna fight and keep her to the end?” The comment was a personal dig at Shanna, who was married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker from 2004 to 2008.

Todrick vented about Shanna to multiple celebrity houseguests, stating that she contributed nothing to the house and suggested she wasn’t a hard worker.

“We have all worked hard to get where we are. What has she done?” Todrick asked Lamar.

The “I Like Boys” singer also took issue with the way Shanna dresses, stating, “she walks around the house half-naked, which I ain’t hating on, I think she looks great, but if that’s her strategy and if she’s contributing nothing…”

He went on to say he could never be friends with Shanna outside of the house because of her clothing choices.

“I can’t see a woman who dresses like that,” he told Miesha.

Todrick: "what message are we sending to the world that this blond girl who's famous for marrying famous people, we gonna fight & keep her to the end?" – "we all have worked our ass off & have had to face adversities she has not had to face" #cbbus3 — hamsterwatch #cbbus3 (@hamsterwatch) February 12, 2022

Todd to Miesha- But she (Shanna) said to me that she likes me. Maybe I can see her on the outside…not! I cant see a woman who dresses like that #CBBUS3 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) February 15, 2022

‘Big Brother’ Fans Slam Todrick on Twitter

Todrick’s statements on the live feeds have made him a controversial figure this season. After Shanna’s eviction, “Big Brother” fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Todrick’s behavior.

“Todrick Hall really came on CBBUS3 to confirm everything negative that everybody has ever said about him,” one fan wrote.

Another fan tweeted a screenshot of a direct message she sent to Todrick on Instagram that read, “I don’t care if I get blocked but the way you are acting on big brother sir is really sick and vile. Talking about people’s kids is too far! Talking about their looks or personal life is TOO FAR!” The Twitter user captioned the post, “@todrick probably won’t see this but I’m tired of him playing this game playing a victim 🙄 #CBBUS3 I stopped watching cause of him @CBSBigBrother.”

“Big Brother” alum Andy Herren also commented on Todrick’s actions, tweeting, “I really feel like I am rarely wrong when I think someone is a bad person, and I think Todrick is a bad person. #CBBUS3.”

Season 24 of “Big Brother” will air in the summer of 2022.