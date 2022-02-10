Todrick Hall Feels ‘Disrespected’ by Fellow ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Houseguest

Todrick Hall, musician and YouTube personality, is a current contestant on the CBS reality show “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Todrick has played an excellent game so far, securing alliances with physical threats such as former UFC champion Miesha Tate and former NBA star Lamar Odom. The “American Idol” alum has also played a savvy social game, convincing his ally, Miesha, to put his number one competition, Carson Kressley, on the block.

With his biggest competition sitting on the block, Todrick has now focused his eyes on a new target, NSYNC star Chris Kirkpatrick.

Todrick Slams Chris Kirkpatrick

Todrick shared some harsh words about houseguest Chris Kirkpatrick during a conversation with Miesha Tate that was captured on the live feeds.

The “Rainin’ Fellas’ singer told Miesha, “I don’t f*** with Chris Kirkpatrick anymore,” to which she replied, “really? What happened?”

Todrick told Miesha that he believes Kirkpatrick is targeting him, stating he feels “super disrespected” by the NSYNC star. He revealed that houseguest Todd Bridges approached him and told him Kirkpatrick is “not to be trusted.” Todrick confided in Miesha, telling her the conversation with Todd upset him and he revealed he has a gut feeling Kirkpatrick wants him out of the house.

“I’ve spent all night fuming about him,” he told Miesha. He went on to say that he would make it his “personal mission” to outlast the former boy band member in the competition.

“Today I woke up and I’m like f*** this game. I’m making it my personal mission to just make sure I last in this house longer than he does,” Todrick said. “I’ve been bullied by so many people that look like him, remind me of him. I’ve tried my hardest to be nice to him.”

You can watch the full clip HERE.

Todrick spoke to Us Weekly in January 2022 about all things “Big Brother” and even revealed his favorite houseguest of all time.

He told the publication that season 16 winner Derek Levasseur is his favorite player of all time. Derek is known for his strategic social game and power alliance with season 16 alum Cody Calafiore. Who knows, maybe Todrick and Miesha will be the next Cody & Derek.

He also gave shoutouts to former players Tommy Bracco, Frankie Grande, Tiffany Mitchell, and Hannah Chaddha, all of whom Todrick knows personally. Tiffany and Hannah temporarily stayed in Todrick’s home after filming “Big Brother 23” last summer.

