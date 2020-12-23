Big Brother’s Tyler Crispen Auctions Off All-Stars Items For Charity

Over the years, a lot of reality TV stars have gotten very involved with Give Kids the World, a charitable organization that has an 89-acre “storybook” resort in Florida where critically ill children and their families are treated to weeklong free vacations, according to its website.

The latest star to get involved is Big Brother: All-Stars houseguest Tyler Crispen, who is auctioning off 17 items from the season to raise money for this wonderful cause.

Crispen Revealed His Auction Items During a Video With Girlfriend Angela Rummans

As you may have heard or seen on social media, the all-stars received souvenir boxes from their season. Kevin Campbell’s unboxing video was truly hysterical. But anyway, Crispen and Rummans decided they were going to film their unboxing and then auction off nearly everything in the box.

“We’re going to be auctioning off pretty much everything in this box and giving all of the proceeds to Give Kids the World because we can’t make it to Orlando this year, so we’re going to donate this way instead,” said the couple. “If you haven’t checked out Give Kids the World, please do so, they’re an amazing organization. We were able to go there last year and see exactly what they do and it’s truly incredible. You know that all of the money that goes to Give Kids the World goes to support these families that are in need, that’s why a lot of the reality TV people like to support them so much.”

Crispen is referring to the annual Hearts of Reality event at Christmastime that brings a slew of reality stars to Orlando for three days to raise a ton of money for Give Kids the World. The 2020 event was the 12th annual event and it looked a little different because of the pandemic, but it was still a rousing success for those who chose to attend.

Crispen Is Auctioning Off Some Great Souvenirs

Crispen’s eBay listings show that he is auctioning off a signed Power of Veto chip, a signed BB Records competition record, his all-stars cast photo, a signed keychain, two signed rubber ducks, a signed mug, a signed blow-up “Moolawn” cow from the OTEV competition, a signed Zingbot competition shirt, a signed OTEV shirt, a signed BB basement shirt, a signed yoga instructor host outfit, a signed BB Peelaton competition shirt, a signed OTEV collectible shirt, a signed Safety Suite pass, his full OTEV outfit signed, and a signed Cupcake Clash veto apron and hat.

Crispen and Rummans decided to keep some of the photos the show sent them and also the “Tangela” pillow from the house.

In the video, Crispen did admit to “wanting to keep everything,” but “it’s for the kids,” so he’s going to auction most of it off.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring and there is talk of a winter edition of Celebrity Big Brother.

