‘Big Brother’ Lovebirds Pose For Engagement Photoshoot

Big Brother stars Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans posed for an engagement photoshoot in South Carolina.

The Hilton Head Island natives got all dressed up for a photoshoot in Charleston to celebrate their recent engagement.

Both Tyler, 25, and Angela, 29, shared the photos from the session on their Instagram pages as they credited photographer Ian Santiago. The professional photographer’s work has appeared in People magazine, Us Weekly, Hilton Head Monthly, Carolinas Wedding Magazine, and more, according to his website.

Angela Said She Is ‘In Love’ With The Photos of Her & Her Fiance

For the photos, Angela wore a cropped black turtleneck with a long coat and flared pants, while her fiance rocked a suit jacket and dress pants with white sneakers.

The photoshoot included images of the two walking the streets of Charleston and playfully holding hands while in a gazebo.

In the caption to her Instagram post of the pics, Angela wrote, “A lifetime with you is all I ever wanted @tylercrispen2.”

The bride-to-be also thanked the photographer for the “amazing” shots and added, “I am absolutely in LOVE with them and cannot wait to print, frame, and hang these in our home!”

Tyler captioned his post by noting that Angela was actually able to get him to dress up for the occasion.

“ENGAGEMENT SHOOT WITH MY FUTURE WIFE. And she even got me in a suit,” the Big Brother veteran wrote.

The couple’s photographer also posted the photos to social media and shared a message to the lovebirds.

“Sosososo excited to share these images from our incredible shoot this weekend in Charleston,” Santiago wrote. “You guys killed it, thank you, you two beautiful humans for being a blast to shoot with.”

Tyler & Angela Got Engaged Last Month & Will Soon Be One of Several ‘Big Brother’ Couples to Tie the Knot

In January, Angela shared photos from Tyler’s proposal to her, which took place on a Hilton Head beach amid a display of roses in the sand.

The model and plant-based cookbook author described the day as the most “perfect” in her life.

“He got me good!” Angela wrote. “I had no idea this day was going to turn into a day that would change our lives forever.”

The couple joins several other CBS reality stars who found love in the Big Brother house.

Big Brother already spawned marriages between fan favorites Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd, as well as Rachel Reilly and Brendon Villegas, Danielle Donato and Dominick Briones, and Cody Nickson and Jessica Graf. In addition, Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo are set to tie the knot in a small ceremony in Florida in March and will welcome their first baby in July.

Longtime Big Brother host Julie Chen has boasted in the past that the show has sparked more marriages than ABC’s long-running rose-filled reality show.

“We’ve had more marriages come out of Big Brother than The Bachelor,” Chen once told Entertainment Tonight.

Tyler and Angela first met in 2018 during season 20 of Big Brother. Their showmance didn’t stop Tyler from winning the America’s Favorite Houseguest prize.

After BB20 wrapped, the couple moved in together in Los Angeles, according to People. The couple moved back to Hilton Head, which is, coincidentally, where they are both from. Tyler went on to compete in Big Brother: All-Stars last summer.

