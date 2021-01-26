Did ‘Big Brother’ Couple Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans Split Up?

There are some rumors going around social media that popular Big Brother couple Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans have split up or are having trouble due to an incident from this past summer. But the couple took to Instagram to assure their fans — they are “happier than ever.” Here’s what you need to know.

A Reality Show Commentator Said Rummans Cheated While Crispen Was on ‘Big Brother’

This all started because Brent Wolgamott, who hosts a Big Brother and a RuPaul’s Drag Race podcast for the Rob Has a Podcast network, tweeted that he had some “hot tea” and then later wrote, “All I can say is this: APPARENTLY, vegan cookbooks don’t keep you warm at night. Not when the cat’s away for the summer, and your ex lives down the way.”

Fans immediately jumped on that being in reference to Crispen and Rummans because Rummans’ vegan cookbook came out this past fall. But even so, many were disappointed that he would post something like that.

“Brent you know I love you so I want to be honest with you: This is not it. I’ve never met Tyler but getting fans to revel in his pain when he seems like he’s a pretty decent person just seems cruel to me. If I’m wrong and he deserves this, then okay, but I don’t think he does,” wrote Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren.

Another follower wrote, “Love you to death Brent but it doesn’t seem like it’s much of our business to be spreading the news about this. I’m sure they want to announce this on their own terms.”

Several other followers accused Wolgamott of lying and demanded that he post proof, with one writing, “Maybe post proof if you’re gonna say some s*** like that. Maybe don’t make it public? Maybe don’t enjoy the fact it happened even if it did?”

But Wolgamott isn’t the only person reporting about trouble in paradise for “Tangela.” Soap Dirt is reporting that a source told them Crispen found out two weeks ago about Rummans seeing her ex-boyfriend while Crispen was away filming Big Brother All-Stars. But right now, they are staying together because of their mutual business interests.

Rummans and Crispen Say They Are ‘Happier Than Ever’

On Tuesday, January 26, Crispen and Rummans took to social media to assure their fans that they are still together — though they do not specifically address the cheating allegations.

In an Instagram live captioned, “Happier than ever. Thanks for checking,” Rummans and Crispen are sitting together eating breakfast and denied that there is anything troubling in their relationship.

“Just a quick little update here. We’re still together! We have not split up!,” said Rummans. “Sorry [that] we didn’t post on social media yesterday together. I apologize.”

Crispen added, “Stop emailing us, US Weekly, you losers.”

Now, the couple has been social media silent for the past couple of weeks —they haven’t been posting anything as a pair, though they both have posted some solo shots. But in a recent Instagram for their jewelry company Naut & Chain, they wrote, “Have you missed us? Been working and creating ways to share Naut & Chain with the world in 2021. Can’t wait to share what we have dropping in with you all.”

And on January 25, Rummans explained their absence on her Instagram by writing, “Taking it easy this month, enjoying a little extra time to ourselves off the socials, and of course, savoring every bit of sunshine we get in Jan.”

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring.

